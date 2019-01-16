Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling has raised over $40,000 in the last two months towards his re-election campaign, even as he says he won’t decide until spring about whether he will run.

The fundraising puts Strimling on pace to surpass the more than $117,000 he raised for his 2015 campaign, when he outspent his opponents by a 2-to-1 margin.

“I am humbled by the breadth of the support I’ve received for a potential re-election campaign,” Strimling said in a press release. “It seems clear that if I run for a second term, people are looking for a leader who will continue fighting for affordable housing, great schools, solar power, workers’ rights, expanded democracy and a strong economy. I will spend the next few months continuing to talk with voters to hear what they might be looking for in a second term as I make a final decision on whether to seek reelection.”

Strimling’s official disclosure of campaign finance activity reveals he has raised $42,311 and comes only two days after he proposed local election reforms during his State of the City speech to “get the big money of municipal politics.”

“Unfortunately, year after year, we are seeing campaigns in Portland more and more financed by big money,” Strimling said Monday. “So let’s stop. Let’s level the playing field. Let’s give every candidate who wants to run an equal opportunity to compete and an equal opportunity to avoid being influenced by big donors.”

The timing led the only officially declared candidate in the mayor’s race, City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau, to say it’s an example of Strimling saying one thing and doing another.

According to campaign finance reports filed at City Hall, Strimling raised over $12,000 from out-of-state donors and labor unions. Of the $8,300 he received from labor unions, $5,100 came from labor unions based in Massachusetts.

Strimling has been been a strong advocate for organized labor since being elected in 2015. The City Council approved a proposal by Strimling to require businesses that received property tax breaks on new development projects, known as Tax Increment Financing, to pay a livable wage. But the council did not adopt a proposed requirement that those business participate in a registered apprenticeship program.

Strimling is now looking to broaden those requirements to companies hired for all city-funded building contracts over $50,000. His responsible contracting ordinance, among other things, would require companies to pay prevailing wages established by the Maine Department of Labor. Additionally, the proposal, which is pending before the councilample of s Finance Committee, would either require contractors to participate in a registered apprenticeship program, or award bonus points to those that do.

According to Strimling’s finance report, Portland residents or businesses contributed $7,855 to the mayor’s re-election campaign, not including a $2,441 transfer of leftover campaign cash from his 2015 bid or the $850 he donated to his own campaign.

Sixteen people contributed the maximum allowable donation of $850, including his girlfriend and 2015 campaign manager Stephanie Clifford; Northeast Patients Group, which runs medical marijuana dispensary in Portland; local restauranteur Dana Street; and the Maine Lobster Union based in Stonington.

Another 16 individuals or groups donated $800, 10 of which were labor unions. Others who donated $800 included Steven Biel, the president, treasurer and secretary of Progressive Portland; Biel’s wife and newly elected school board member Emily Figdor; affordable housing developer Kevin Bunker; and Showtime actress Elizabeth Marvel, who plays Elizabeth Keane on Homeland.

Another $500 was raised by 95 people who gave less than $50.

Strimling says he’s will not announce a decision about his re-election until this spring. So far, only Spencer Thibodeau, a 30-year-old real estate attorney, has declared his candidacy and filed initial paperwork at City Hall allowing him to raise and spend money. Thibodeau was not required to filed a campaign finance report on Tuesday, because he registered after Dec. 31, the cut-off period for the January semi-annual report.

Thibodeau said the fundraising totals was “continued evidence that (Strimling) says one thing and does another.”

“With fewer than 30% of his donations coming from Portlanders, it’s clear that Ethan’s divisive approach is not resonating with people in our city,” Thibodeau said. “Portland needs a mayor who is focused on doing their job to move Portland forward, not someone who picks fights with the city council and Jon Jennings just so he can raise more money from out of town and out of state. My approach will be to bring Portlanders together to get things done and improve our quality of life.”

Councilors Justin Costa and Belinda Ray have said they’re seriously considering a run for mayor, but have not made any announcements or filed paperwork at City Hall.

“This is another example of why so many are so jaded with the Mayor,” Costa said. “The day after he decried the role of money in city politics he filed reports proving he — and he alone — had spent the past two months raising big money, including thousands of dollars in maximum contributions from those who would benefit financially from his own proposals. The Mayor appears as serious about getting money out of politics as he is about fulfilling his promise to bring Portland together.”

