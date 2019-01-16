VASSALBORO — Maine State Police are investigating serious injuries sustained by a 6-month-old child at his home on Pooler Drive earlier this month.

The boy, Blaze Wood, was living with his father, 23-year-old Dylan Wood, when he was seriously injured and taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta on Jan. 2, according to a news release Wednesday from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland.

Blaze was later taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center and continues to be treated at the Portland hospital.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office initially began the investigation and asked State Police to assist, McCausland said.

Detectives have interviewed the father and continue to investigate how the baby was injured, as well as to monitor his condition.

