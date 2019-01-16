ALFRED — A York County grand jury has indicted a third family member in connection with an alleged “shootout” at a Limington residence in July.

The grand jury last week indicted Jeremy S. Sellick, 39, of Severn, Maryland, on one count of reckless conduct with a firearm, a Class C felony.

An indictment is a finding that enough evidence exists to move forward with prosecution.

Sellick’s father and brother, Walter Sellick, 64, of Limington and Joshua Sellick, 37, of Hollis, each face charges handed up by an October grand jury stemming from the July 7 incident where Joshua and Jeremy allegedly fired at each others’ vehicles.

The October indictments charge Walter Sellick with Class C felony possession of a firearm by a felon. Joshua Sellick was indicted on a Class C felony charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and two misdemeanor charges — criminal threatening and discharging a firearm near a dwelling.

The three men had been shooting their weapons on the family property and at least two of them had been consuming alcohol, said York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. in a statement released after the alleged incident.

“During the evening, an argument erupted between the two brothers,” King wrote. “The argument continued outside and elevated to a physical altercation. After the fight, Joshua retrieved a shotgun from his vehicle and shot at his brother’s truck, striking it in the front grill section. Joshua then tried to back out of the driveway. His brother, who was carrying a weapon, responded by shooting at Joshua’s vehicle while Joshua was leaving.”

King said deputies convinced Joshua Sellick to surrender peacefully on the roadway and that deputies negotiated by telephone with the other two men, and after a short standoff, they also surrendered.

Two off-duty firefighters who didn’t realize they were in the middle of a family disturbance stopped to help after one of the vehicles involved ended up in a ditch, said King.

Deputies later recovered six long guns and two handguns from the home after they determined that Walter Sellick was a felon. Felons are prohibited by law from possessing firearms.

— Senior Staff Writer Tammy Wells can be contacted at 780-9016 or [email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >