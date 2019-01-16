BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Faith Blethen scored 19 points and undefeated Boothbay built a 16-point halftime lead on the way to a 39-30 win over previously unbeaten Oak Hill in a Mountain Valley Conference girls’ basketball game Wednesday night.

Glory Blethen added seven points for Boothbay (12-0), which led 24-8 at halftime.

Sara Moring scored 10 points for Oak Hill (10-1), while Sadie Waterman chipped in with seven.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 55, TRAIP ACADEMY 32: Catherine Reid scored 19 points and Helen Hamblett added 14 as the Panthers (8-2) handled the Rangers (3-8) in Yarmouth.

Maggie Larson contributed 10 points for the Panthers, who broke it open with with a 23-2 run in the second quarter.

Addy Hale scored 12 points and Mia Perez and Molly Sawtelle each had seven for Traip.

POLAND 54, SACOPEE VALLEY 32: Allison Ferland tossed in 17 points to lead the Knights (3-9) over the Hawks (2-8) in Poland.

Alyssa Gagne was also in double figures with 11 points.

Emma Hartford led Sacopee with 10 points, while Savanna Marlowe had six.

MT. ABRAM 52, MADISON 36: Summer Ross needed 19 points to reach 1,000 for her career and hit it on the nose as she paced the Roadrunners (5-7) to a win over the Bulldogs (5-7) in Salem.

HALL-DALE 54, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 51: Iris Ireland scored 24 points and KK Wills had 21 for the Bulldogs (7-4) in a win over the Mustangs (7-4) in Monmouth.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 42, WELLS 36: Oscar Saunders scored nine of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Raiders (6-5) held off the Warriors (5-4) at Wells.

Tucker Buzzell added 11 points.

Matt Sherburne had 15 points and eight rebounds for Wells. Tyler Bridge contributed eight points and 11 rebounds.

TRAIP ACADEMY 88, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 53: Jordan Polanco hit nine 3-pointers – six in the second half – and finished with 32 points as the Rangers (8-3) used a 51-19 advantage in the second half to pull away from the Panthers (5-5) in Yarmouth.

Will Stuart added 27 points.

Te’Andre King had 23 points and 17 rebounds for NYA.

POLAND 55, SACOPEE VALLEY 23: Isaiah Hill had 16 points, including four buckets from behind the arc, to lead the Knights (4-8) over the Hawks (4-7) at Hiram.

Tyler Tucci added 12 points.

Michael Murphy led Sacopee with 12 points.

BOYS’ HOCKEY



LEAVITT 5, KENNEBUNK 0: Austin Taylor had two goals and an assist to pace Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester to a win over Kennebunk/Wells (1-10) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Spencer Berube and Andrew Topham each had a goal and assist for the Kings (4-4), and Nate Marcotte also scored.

Xavier Michaud only needed to make 13 saves for the shutout.

Indigo Looper stopped 34 shots for the Rams (1-10).

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

LEWISTON 10, PORTLAND/DEERING 2: Gemma Landry recorded a hat trick for the Blue Devils (13-0) in a win over Portland/Deering (3-10) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Madison Conley added a goal and two assists for Lewiston. Sara Robert, Bri Dube, Grace Dumond, Katie Lemieux, Veda Leclerc and Abby Chartier also scored.

Caroline Lerch and Margaret Smith scored for Portland.

