BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Faith Blethen scored 19 points and undefeated Boothbay built a 16-point halftime lead on the way to a 39-30 win over previously unbeaten Oak Hill in a Mountain Valley Conference girls’ basketball game Wednesday night.
Glory Blethen added seven points for Boothbay (12-0), which led 24-8 at halftime.
Sara Moring scored 10 points for Oak Hill (10-1), while Sadie Waterman chipped in with seven.
NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 55, TRAIP ACADEMY 32: Catherine Reid scored 19 points and Helen Hamblett added 14 as the Panthers (8-2) handled the Rangers (3-8) in Yarmouth.
Maggie Larson contributed 10 points for the Panthers, who broke it open with with a 23-2 run in the second quarter.
Addy Hale scored 12 points and Mia Perez and Molly Sawtelle each had seven for Traip.
POLAND 54, SACOPEE VALLEY 32: Allison Ferland tossed in 17 points to lead the Knights (3-9) over the Hawks (2-8) in Poland.
Alyssa Gagne was also in double figures with 11 points.
Emma Hartford led Sacopee with 10 points, while Savanna Marlowe had six.
MT. ABRAM 52, MADISON 36: Summer Ross needed 19 points to reach 1,000 for her career and hit it on the nose as she paced the Roadrunners (5-7) to a win over the Bulldogs (5-7) in Salem.
HALL-DALE 54, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 51: Iris Ireland scored 24 points and KK Wills had 21 for the Bulldogs (7-4) in a win over the Mustangs (7-4) in Monmouth.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
FRYEBURG ACADEMY 42, WELLS 36: Oscar Saunders scored nine of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Raiders (6-5) held off the Warriors (5-4) at Wells.
Tucker Buzzell added 11 points.
Matt Sherburne had 15 points and eight rebounds for Wells. Tyler Bridge contributed eight points and 11 rebounds.
TRAIP ACADEMY 88, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 53: Jordan Polanco hit nine 3-pointers – six in the second half – and finished with 32 points as the Rangers (8-3) used a 51-19 advantage in the second half to pull away from the Panthers (5-5) in Yarmouth.
Will Stuart added 27 points.
Te’Andre King had 23 points and 17 rebounds for NYA.
POLAND 55, SACOPEE VALLEY 23: Isaiah Hill had 16 points, including four buckets from behind the arc, to lead the Knights (4-8) over the Hawks (4-7) at Hiram.
Tyler Tucci added 12 points.
Michael Murphy led Sacopee with 12 points.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
LEAVITT 5, KENNEBUNK 0: Austin Taylor had two goals and an assist to pace Poland/Leavitt/Oak Hill/Gray-New Gloucester to a win over Kennebunk/Wells (1-10) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.
Spencer Berube and Andrew Topham each had a goal and assist for the Kings (4-4), and Nate Marcotte also scored.
Xavier Michaud only needed to make 13 saves for the shutout.
Indigo Looper stopped 34 shots for the Rams (1-10).
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
LEWISTON 10, PORTLAND/DEERING 2: Gemma Landry recorded a hat trick for the Blue Devils (13-0) in a win over Portland/Deering (3-10) at Troubh Ice Arena.
Madison Conley added a goal and two assists for Lewiston. Sara Robert, Bri Dube, Grace Dumond, Katie Lemieux, Veda Leclerc and Abby Chartier also scored.
Caroline Lerch and Margaret Smith scored for Portland.
-
Sports
Wednesday's Sports Digest: Early, late goals give Growlers a 2-0 victory over Mariners
-
Sports
Wednesday's NHL roundup: Senators win at home for first time in almost a month
-
Sports
American youngsters making big impression at Australian Open
-
Varsity Maine
Wednesday's high school roundup: Boothbay wins battle of unbeatens
-
News
Report suggests eating less red meat will improve health of people and planet