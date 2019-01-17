LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, was involved in a car crash Thursday while driving in rural England but was not injured.

Buckingham Palace said Philip, 97, was checked by a doctor after the accident and determined to be fine.

The palace said the two-car accident happened near Sandringham Estate, the queen’s country retreat in eastern England.

Witnesses told the BBC Philip appeared shaken after the collision, which caused the Land Rover he was driving to overturn.

