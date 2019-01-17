RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian supermodel turned environmental activist Gisele Bundchen is pushing back against the agricultural minister in her homeland, along the way wading into a growing debate about the future of the Amazon forest.

The brouhaha began Monday when Minister Tereza Cristina Dias accused Bundchen of tainting the country’s image abroad. During a radio interview, Dias called the supermodel a “bad Brazilian” for denouncing deforestation and said the model should be promoting Brazil’s agriculture and industries.

Gisele Bundchen fears Brazil is failing to practice sustainable develop- ment in the Amazon.
Gisele Bundchen fears Brazil is failing to practice sustainable develop- ment in the Amazon. Associated Press/ Andre Penner

Late Wednesday, Bundchen, the wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, wrote a measured response, saying she would “be happy to announce positive actions” taken toward sustainable development. She wrote that her criticisms, which included a series of tweets last year, were based on science and came from a “worried Brazilian citizen.”

The public feud underscores the enormous international attention being focused on the Amazon basin and fears that Bolsonaro’s administration is geared to roll back environmental protections.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles