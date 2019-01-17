Brandon Halverson made 27 saves for the Maine Mariners in their 2-0 ECHL loss to Newfoundland on Wednesday night at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena – and one of them was so spectacular that it ranked No. 2 in ESPN Sports Center’s Top 10 plays.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Odd jobs: What people did for work in Portland, 1937-1961
-
Nation & World
In rebuke to Trump administration, Republicans join House Democrats to oppose lifting sanctions against Putin ally
-
Food
Tandem Bakery closing Feb. 18 for expansion renovations
-
Maine Mariners
WATCH VIDEO: Mariners goalie makes ESPN Sports Center's Top 10 plays
-
Local & State
Saco house fire displaces four residents