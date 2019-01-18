YARMOUTH — Anna DeWolfe scored 31 points as Greely continued its perfect season with a 78-41 win over North Yarmouth Academy in a Western Maine Conference girls’ basketball game Friday night.

DeWolfe tallied 13 points in the first quarter, including three 3-pointers, to help Greely (13-0) build a 26-13 lead. Camille Clement got 10 of her 19 points in the second quarter as the Rangers stretched their advantage to 46-20.

Katie Fitzpatrick added 10 points.

Serena Mower led NYA (8-3) with 14 points, while Maggie Larson and Catherine Reid scored 10 apiece.

CHEVERUS 47, PORTLAND 44: Meg Kelly scored 16 points and the Stags (5-8) hit 13 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off the visiting Bulldogs (6-7).

Lauren Jordan recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds for Cheverus, while Lillie Singleton added nine points.

Amanda Kabantu had 13 points and five rebounds for Portland. Gemima Motema chipped in with nine points, nine rebounds and six steals.

BONNY EAGLE 52, SANFORD 39: Mackenzie Emery scored 12 of 15 points in the first half as the Scots (7-5) opened a 28-11 halftime lead and held off the Spartans (6-6) at Standish.

Samantha Averill added 10 points, while Taylor Johnson chipped in with eight.

Paige Cote finished with 15 points for Sanford.

WINDHAM 45, WESTBROOK 38: Tara Flanders scored 16 points for the Eagles (8-4) as they downed the Blue Blazes (3-9) at Westbrook.

Megan Hoffses added 11 points.

Mikayla Van Zandt led Westbrook with 10 points and eight rebounds. Abby Symbol and Sarah Muka each chipped in with seven points.

GORHAM 59, THORNTON ACADEMY 36: Mackenzie Holmes poured in 33 points for the Rams (8-4) in a win over the Golden Trojans (3-10) at Saco.

Adele Nadeau chipped in with seven points.

Penelope Giorgi made five 3-pointers finished with 17 points for Thornton.

• Mackenzie Holmes is one of 800 players on the initial list of candidates for the McDonald’s All-American games.

A group of 24 boys and 24 girls will be announced on Jan. 24 for this year’s games in Atlanta on March 27.

SOUTH PORTLAND 47, DEERING 33: Jena Leckie scored 11 of her 14 points in the first half as the Red Riots (10-1) built a 21-10 advantage and cruised past the Rams (1-10) in Portland.

Maggie Whitmore added 12 points.

Mandy Mastropasqua led Deering with 10 points.

LAKE REGION 31, POLAND 23: Shauna Hancock scored 13 points, and Brooke Harriman tallied all six of her points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers (5-7) downed the Knights (3-10) in Naples.

Lake Region led 16-10 at halftime and 22-15 after three quarters.

Allison Ferland scored seven points for Poland.

TRAIP ACADEMY 42, WAYNFLETE 41: Addy Hale scored 11 points, Marlee Sumsion had 10, and the Rangers (4-8) edged the Flyers (0-10) in Portland.

Kilee Sherry scored nine points for Waynflete.

SACOPEE VALLEY 56, BUCKFIELD 16: Kylie Day scored 12 points, and Haley Ryan got seven of her nine points during a 15-0 first quarter for the Hawks (3-8) as they rolled past the Bucks (4-6) in Hiram.

Lindsey Hendricks also finished with nine points for Sacopee, which led 28-6 at halftime.

BOOTHBAY 54, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 35: Faith Blethen scored 18 points to lead the Seahawks (13-0) past the Phoenix (7-6) in Jay.

Ashley Abbott contributed 13 points for Boothbay, which led 30-15 at halftime.

Spruce Mountain got 10 points from Jaycee Cole and nine from Julianne Doiron.

HEBRON ACADEMY 44, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 39: Franceska Halloran became the first player in school history to reach 1,000 points, scoring 24 points to lead Hebron (8-1) to a win over the Guardians (0-11) in Eliot.

Katie Pilkington scored 16 points for Seacoast.

Share

< Previous

Next >