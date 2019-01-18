AUGUSTA – Gov. Janet Mills has nominated the head of Maine Farmland Trust to serve as commissioner of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

If confirmed by the Maine Senate, Amanda Beal will lead a large state agency that oversees agricultural programs, state parks and public lands, the Maine Forest Service and a broad range of other programs. Beal, who grew up on a Litchfield dairy farm, currently serves as president and CEO of the nonprofit Maine Farmland Trust, whose primary mission is protecting farms from development.

“Amanda has dedicated much of her career to supporting Maine’s agricultural economy and bolstering conservation efforts across the state,” Mills said in a statement. “Her wealth of knowledge, experience, and skills will be a valuable asset to the people of Maine as she undertakes the role of leading the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.”

“I know that Amanda will build a team of intelligent people who are good listeners and who have common-sense and a bit of dirt under their nails so that we can bring together the diverse and equally important interests overseen by this department and ensure that everyone gets a fair shake from state government,” Mills said.

This is the final nominee to Mills’ Cabinet.

This story will be updated.

