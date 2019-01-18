Thursday, Feb. 7, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Portland Public Library, Lewis Gallery, 5 Monument Square

On the first day of a long-term project to document the conflict between Bayside’s residents and its homeless population, photographer Ben McCanna was chased out of Bayside by angry chants and a police officer’s blunt warning about personal safety. As a result, McCanna first approached the project from a distance, moving surreptitiously, fearfully and working with long lenses. But a fortuitous conversation with veteran Boston Globe photographers (past and present) led him to approach the subject more closely with conversations and compassion.

This event is free and part of the Portland Press Herald’s 2018 Photos of the Year programming. Large format versions of the photos are on view through February 23 at the Portland Public Library’s Lewis Gallery.

PRESENTED BY

Share

< Previous

Next >