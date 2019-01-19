LOS ANGELES — DeMarcus Cousins was nervous. His stomach felt tight and filled with butterflies. He grabbed his phone and fired off texts to family and friends. He talked to his brother and sister.

Golden State Coach Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors reassured Cousins it wasn’t just about Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

It’s about the rest of his career.

Making his Warriors debut after being sidelined for nearly a year, the big man called Boogie scored 14 points before fouling out of a 112-94 victory.

“It’s been a long journey,” Cousins said. “This was probably one of the best days of my life being back on the floor playing the game that I love.”

After missing his first shot, Cousins announced his presence with a one-handed slam off Kevin Durant’s bounce pass for the Warriors’ first basket.

“It was like poetry,” teammate Stephen Curry said.

Cousins was called for two fouls in the first three minutes and sat down.

“I’m just glad to know I can still dunk,” he said. “That felt good.”

Cousins joined the lineup at a time when Golden State has won seven in a row and an NBA-leading six straight on the road. Friday was the start of a five-game trip that will take the team back East, giving players time to bond.

“It’s good for him to come in at a time we’re playing well and things are calm,” Kerr said.

“It allows for an easier re-entry.”

As if the Warriors weren’t potent enough with Curry and Durant, Cousins’ return made them the first team in 42 years to start five All-Stars from the previous season.

PELICANS: Anthony Davis a sprained finger that is expected to sideline him up to two weeks.

The star forward hurt his left index finger during the fourth quarter a 128-112 loss at Portland on Friday.

SATURDAY’S GAME

THUNDER 117, 76ERS 115: Paul George converted a four-point play with 5.1 seconds left, sending Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City to a wild victory in Philadelphia.

George’s clutch shot capped a wild finish that included another memorable exchange with Westbrook and Joel Embiid. Westbrook hit the floor out of bounds under the basket after a foul by Embiid late in the game, and Westbrook fouled out with 14.9 seconds remaining after he got Embiid while shooting a 3-pointer.

HORNETS 135, SUNS 115: Devin Booker scored 32 points and Kelly Ouebre Jr. added 24 and Phoenix won in Charlotte, North Carolina.

