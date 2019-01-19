NEWARK, N.J. — After a franchise-record 12-game losing streak, the Anaheim Ducks are rolling behind John Gibson and bunch of new faces.

Gibson made 29 saves and Troy Terry scored his first NHL goal and set up another Saturday, sending the Ducks past the New Jersey Devils 3-2 for their second straight win after the losing streak.

Gibson shut out Minnesota on Thursday night and was outstanding again while sending New Jersey to its third straight loss.

“He’s huge to this team,” Ducks center Adam Henrique said. “We’ve known that and everybody knows that; it’s no secret. He’s one of, if not the best goalie in the league. There have been a lot of moments this year where we really haven’t helped him out and he absolutely stood on his head and made huge saves just to keep us in games and give us an opportunity.”

Daniel Sprong also had a goal and an assist, and Derek Grant, playing in his second game with the Ducks after being acquired Wednesday, got an insurance goal early in the third period. Grant scored on a setup by Terry, who was recalled from the minors Wednesday.

The Ducks made four trades in a three-day span before their shutout win over Minnesota.

Sprong and Terry scored 1:28 apart against rookie Mackenzie Blackwood (11 saves) to give Anaheim the lead for good midway through the first period.

AVALANCHE 7, KINGS 1: Mikko Rantanen scored two of Colorado’s franchise record-tying six second-period goals, Semyon Varlamov stopped 30 shots and the Avalanche routed visiting Los Angeles.

Gabriel Landeskog, Tyson Barrie, Sheldon Dries and Colin Wilson also scored in the decisive period.

Share

< Previous

Next >