CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews had three goals and two assists, Patrick Kane added two goals and three assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks handed the Washington Capitals their season-high fifth consecutive loss with an 8-5 victory on Sunday.

Brandon Saad and Alex DeBrincat also scored and Dylan Strome got an empty-netter as last-place Chicago stopped its own five-game slide. Collin Delia made 34 saves, including impressive stops on John Carlson and Tom Wilson in the second period.

Washington’s defensemen accounted for each of its five goals, while star forwards Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov were kept off the scoresheet. Carlson scored twice, Dmitry Orlov and Matt Niskanen each had a goal and an assist, and Brooks Orpik got his second goal of the season.

ISLANDERS 3, DUCKS 0: Cal Clutterbuck scored twice in the first period and Robin Lehner made 19 saves as New York downed visiting Anaheim for its fifth straight win.

The victory was the 15th in 18 games for the Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders, who have surged past Washington and Columbus over the past month.

CANUCKS 3, RED WINGS 2: Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist in his return from a knee injury, and Vancouver won at home.

Pettersson, a 20-year-old rookie who has 44 points, missed five games after suffering an MCL sprain against Montreal on Jan. 3.

Antoine Roussel and Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver, and Brock Boeser had two assists.

Frans Nielsen and Thomas Vanek scored for Detroit.

COYOTES 4, TORONTO 2: Vinnie Hinostroza scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and Arizona won at Toronto.

After Toronto tied the score early in the third, the Coyotes came right back when Hinostroza tucked his fifth of the season at 6:44.

