MINNEAPOLIS — Derrick Rose hit an 18-footer with 0.6 seconds left to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a 116-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Rose scored 29 of his 31 points in the second half to help Minnesota overcome an 11-point deficit.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 of his 30 points in the first half for Minnesota. With Towns struggling against double-teams in the second half, Rose kept the Wolves in the game on 11-for-18 shooting in the half.

T.J. Warren led Phoenix with 21 points and Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre, Jr. each added 18. The Suns lost all four on their trip to fall to 4-20 on the road this season.

PACERS 120, HORNETS 95: Victor Oladipo scored 21 points, and Darren Collison added 19 points and nine assists, leading Indiana to a win at home.

Indiana has won four of five and improved to 16 games over .500 for the first time since the end of 2013-14.

Kemba Walker had 23 points to lead the Hornets, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Malik Monk finished with 11 points off the bench for Charlotte, which never led after Collison’s 3-pointer midway through the first quarter.

CLIPPERS 103, SPURS 95: Tobias Harris had 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Los Angeles won at San Antonio to snap a five-game losing streak.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 30 points and 14 rebounds for San Antonio, which committed 18 turnovers.

The Clippers led for all but 14 seconds in handing the Spurs their second straight loss at home.

NOTES

BUCKS: Four-time All-Star Marques Johnson will have his No. 8 jersey retired in a halftime ceremony when Milwaukee hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 24.

Johnson led Milwaukee to a 347-227 regular-season record and playoff appearances in six of his seven seasons with the team from 1977-84. He averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

