CAPE ELIZABETH — Cape Elizabeth broke open a close game with a 20-4 run and defeated Yarmouth 45-27 in a boys’ basketball game Monday night.

Andrew Hartel had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Capers (8-6), who never trailed. Cape Elizabeth opened a 10-6 lead after one quarter and a 16-10 advantage at the half.

The Clippers (5-9) went on an 11-2 run to pull within 25-21 late in the third quarter, but a Nate Mullen 3-pointer stemmed the tide and five quick points from Hartel and a Carpenter 3-pointer early in the fourth ended all doubt.

Ashanti Hayward had 11 points, and Noah Eckersley had nine points and nine rebounds for Yarmouth.

BONNY EAGLE 88, KENNEBUNK 87: Will Hendrix scored as time expired on an offensive rebound as the Scots (10-3) slipped past the Rams (10-3) in double overtime at Standish.

Hendrix, who scored 18 points, hit a free throw late in the first overtime to tie the game at 76 and force a second overtime.

Zachary Maturo scored a game-high 29 points for Bonny Eagle, including seven 3-pointers, and hit a free throw in the final minute of the fourth to tie it at 66.

Cameron Lovejoy scored 24 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead Kennebunk, and surpassed 1,000 points for his career during the third quarter.

Max Murray added 22 and Zack Sullivan had 18 for Kennebunk.

HALL-DALE 87, BOOTHBAY 76: Alec Byron scored 18 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career to help the Bulldogs (11-1) beat the Seahawks (10-3) at Boothbay Harbor.

Byron has 1,005 points in his career. Ashtyn Abbott led the Bulldogs with 25 points.

Tim Cookson and Josh Nadeau each had 13, and Austin Stebbins 10.

Steve Reny had 21 points, Hunter Crocker added 20 and Benjamin Pearce chipped in 15 for Bulldogs.

YORK 52, WELLS 51: Brady Cummins scored seven of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats (11-2) held on to beat the Warriors (6-6) at York.

Gavyn Leighton hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for Wells.

Teagan Hynes and William MacDonald each added nine points for York.

Tyler Bridge scored 13 points for Wells.

BRUNSWICK 68, MORSE 34: Finn Mitchell hit five 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead the Dragons (7-5) past the Shipbuilders (3-11) at Bath.

Noah Cox added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Brunswick.

Thomas Warren scored 17 points for Morse.

EDWARD LITTLE 52, GORHAM 50: Wol Maiwen scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the second half and the Eddies (11-2) outscored the Rams (8-5) 15-10 in the fourth to get the win at Gorham.

Grant Nadeau scored 13 points, and Tyler Haines and Jordan Bretton each had 10 for Gorham, which went on a 20-7 run in the third quarter to take a 40-37 lead.

Camryn Yorke and Austin Brown each added eight points for Edward Little.

WINDHAM 44, LEWISTON 37: Eric Weisser had 11 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Eagles beat the Blue Devils at Lewiston.

Deirhow Bol added 10 points for Windham.

Hassan Hussein had 13 points and Evan Williams nine for Lewiston.

HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT 3, LEAVITT 0: Noah Austin scored two goals and goalie Sean Moore stopped all 24 shots he faced as Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (6-6-1) shut out Leavitt/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill (4-5-1) at Brunswick.

Tristen Cloutier also scored for Mt. Ararat.

Xavier Michaud made 20 saves for Leavitt.

