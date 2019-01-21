Logan Bagshaw, Greely boys’ basketball: The 6-foot-3 junior scored 41 points in a win over Fryeburg Academy and made 10 3-pointers, breaking the school record of nine held by his older brother, Jordan.

Jacob Doring, Brunswick boys’ hockey: Doring, a senior forward, scored six goals an added three assists in back-to-back wins over Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison and Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde.

Brooke Juneau, Fryeburg Academy Alpine skiing: A senior, Juneau won a combined SMAA/WMC giant slalom race Wednesday at Shawnee Peak by two seconds over a field of 24 that included two-time defending Class A state champion Annesley Black of Cheverus.

Ethan Livingood, Falmouth Nordic skiing: A senior, Livingood covered a 5-kilometer course in 13 minutes, 46 seconds to beat a field of 44 in a WMC freestyle race at Pineland Farms and lead Falmouth to victory over Freeport, Gray-New Gloucester and Waynflete.

Mckenzy Ouellette, Massabesic girls’ basketball: Ouellette, a 5-foot-6 senior, became the school’s all-time leading scorer while helping the Mustangs upset Kennebunk, scoring 16 points in a 55-41 win. She broke the record of 1,053 set by Carmen Gawronski in 1982. In the following game, Ouellette scored 23 points in a loss to Scarborough.

Travis Snyder, Thornton Academy indoor track: Snyder, a senior, broke his own SMAA pole vault record with a clearance of 16-2, and also won the 55 hurdles (7.96) and triple jump (38-7½) in a four-team meet.

