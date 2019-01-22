NEW YORK — Chelsea Clinton has announced that her family is expanding.
The 38-year-old former first daughter tweeted Tuesday that she and her husband Marc are expecting another child in the summer.
The couple have a daughter, Charlotte, born in 2014, and a son, Aidan, born in 2016. She did not announce the sex of the third child. In a reply to congratulations on Twitter, Clinton said Hillary and Bill are thrilled. Clinton and investment banker Marc Mezvinsky have been married since 2010.
-
Nation & World
Suicide rate among veterinarians is alarmingly high
-
News
Fox News' Bret Baier, family 'banged up' in Montana crash
-
News
Chelsea Clinton announces a third child on the way
-
Local & State
Mills rejects work requirements LePage sought for Medicaid beneficiaries
-
Nation & World
Brazilian leader Bolsonaro quells fears, pledges to cut carbon emissions