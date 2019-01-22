NEW YORK — Chelsea Clinton has announced that her family is expanding.

The 38-year-old former first daughter tweeted Tuesday that she and her husband Marc are expecting another child in the summer.

The couple have a daughter, Charlotte, born in 2014, and a son, Aidan, born in 2016. She did not announce the sex of the third child. In a reply to congratulations on Twitter, Clinton said Hillary and Bill are thrilled. Clinton and investment banker Marc Mezvinsky have been married since 2010.

