FALMOUTH — Mike Simonds had nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as Falmouth escaped with a 60-58 boys’ basketball win over Biddeford on Tuesday night.
Will Gravier had 15 points for Falmouth (11-2), all on 3-pointers, and Nicholas Pitre added 11 points. The Yachtsmen trailed 27-20 at halftime, but outscored the Tigers 15-6 in the quarter to take a 35-33 lead. Each team scored 25 points in the fourth quarter.
Ashton Crowell had 29 points for Biddeford (4-9).
NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 61, BUCKFIELD 29: Te’Andre King scored 22 points and grabbed 23 rebounds to lead the Panthers (7-5) over the Bucks (3-10) at Yarmouth.
Noah Wiley scored 11 points for Buckfield.
GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 84, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 51: Ryan Lachance had seven of his 11 points in the first quarter as the Patriots (10-3) broke to an early big lead to top the Seagulls (5-7) at Old Orchard Beach.
Ryan Crockett led OOB with 27 points.
GREELY 73, WESTBROOK 40: Logan Bagshaw scored 22 points and the Rangers (10-3) defeated the Blue Blazes (1-12) at Westbrook.
Michael Connolly scored 20 points for Westbrook.
FOREST HILLS 83, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 14: Parker Desjardins’ 20 points were more than enough to lead the Tigers (13-0) over the host Lions (0-7).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
MASSABESIC 49, DEERING 31: Marissa Holt hit a pair of 3-pointers to highlight a 14-3 third-quarter run as the Mustangs (4-9) pulled away from the Rams at (1-11) at Waterboro.
Mckenzy Ouellette led Massabesic with 15 points.
Delaney Haines led Deering with 11.
GREELY 75, WESTBROOK 31: Anna DeWolfe and Camille Clement combined for 30 points in the first quarter as the Rangers (14-0) raced to a 36-6 lead in a win over the Blue Blazes (3-10) at Cumberland.
DeWolfe finished with 32 points.
Mikayla Van Zandt led Westbrook with eight points.
LAKE REGION 41, TRAIP ACADEMY 27: Shauna Hancock had eight of her team-leading 14 points in the third quarter as the Lakers (6-7) broke ahead for good with a 16-3 run and defeated the Rangers (4-9) at Naples.
BOOTHBAY 47, WINTHROP 24: Faith Blethen scored 15 points and the Seahawks (14-0) cruised to victory over the Ramblers (11-2) at Boothbay Harbor.
Boothbay pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Winthrop 19-3.
BIDDEFORD 50, FALMOUTH 32: Grace Martin scored 20 points and the Tigers (4-9) defeated the Yachtsmen (1-12) at Falmouth.
Chantelle Bouchard added nine points for Biddeford, which pulled away in the third quarter with a 12-2 run.
Chelsea Gravier and Cameron Birks each scored eight points for Falmouth.
GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 56, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 19: Brianna Jordan and Eliza Hotham each scored 12 points as the Patriots (12-1) beat the visiting Seagulls (8-4).
POLAND 38, ST. DOMINIC 26: Sophia Vallee had 16 points as the Knights (4-10) beat the host Saints (6-5).
The Knights took a 16-9 lead in the first quarter, and added a five-point spread in the final quarter.
Ally Gagne chipped in with seven points for Poland.
Mia-Angelina Leslie paced the Saints with 10 points.
RANGELEY 41, PINE TREE ACADEMY 37: Winnie Larochelle had 22 points as the Lakers (12-1) used a 13-4 fourth-quarter run to rally past the Breakers (6-7) at Freeport.
Adrianna DePalma had 17 points, including three-3-pointers to lead Pine Tree Academy.
FREEPORT 46, WAYNFLETE 23: Caroline Smith dropped in 18 first-half points as the Falcons (11-2) started off strongly and cruised past the Flyers (0-11) at Freeport.
Smith finished with 23 points for Freeport.
Kilee Sherry led Waynflete with eight points.
NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 75, KENTS HILL 27: Catherine Reid had 19 points as the Panthers (9-3) downed Kents Hill (2-6) at Yarmouth.
Maggie Larson added 18 points for North Yarmouth Academy.
