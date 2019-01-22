WASHINGTON — Tomas Hertl completed his hat trick by scoring in overtime, and the San Jose Sharks withstood Alex Ovechkin’s hat trick to beat the Washington Capitals 7-6 on Tuesday night and hand the defending Stanley Cup champions their sixth consecutive defeat.

Hertl scored 2:48 into the three-on-three session, and a handful of hats were tossed onto the ice. Many more cascaded down earlier after Ovechkin’s third hat trick this season and 23rd of his career, but that came in a losing effort because of Evander Kane’s dramatic goal that helped the Sharks end their three-game skid.

Sharks defenseman Justin Braun falls as he is hooked by Washington's Dmitrij Jaskin in the second period Tuesday night at Washington. The Sharks won 7-6 in OT. Associated Press/Alex Brandon

With goaltender Martin Jones pulled for an extra attacker, Kane beat Braden Holtby with a second left in regulation for his second of the night. Holtby allowed seven goals on 43 shots.

Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture also scored for San Jose, which has allowed six goals in each of its past four games. Jones gave up six goals on 39 shots but was bailed out by Kane and Hertl in a game that turned into a scoring fest.

Ovechkin scored goal Nos. 34, 35 and 36 of the season to pad his NHL-leading total and also assisted on T.J. Oshie’s goal. He’s one point from tying former teammate and Hockey Hall of Famer Sergei Fedorov for the most points among Russian-born players.

Ovechkin scored on a rebound on the power play, a wrist shot that somehow sneaked past Jones and a one-timer off the rush.

Andre Burakovsky and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for Washington.

COYOTES 3, SENATORS 2: Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice and added an assist to lead visiting Arizona.

NOTES

SHARKS: There is still a chance defenseman Erik Karlsson takes part in NHL All-Star Weekend despite missing the final three games before the break with an injury.

Coach Peter DeBoer says Karlsson went back to California for more tests on what the team is calling a lower-body injury. Karlsson missed the past two games and missed Tuesday night’s game at Washington.

Karlsson is one of three Sharks players picked for the All-Star Game, which is being held in San Jose.

Captain Joe Pavelski and defenseman Brent Burns were also selected to represent the Sharks.

DeBoer says Karlsson wants to take part in the skills competition Friday and the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament Saturday night but won’t risk doing any more damage to the injury.

Share

< Previous