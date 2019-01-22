LEWISTON — Lewiston police Tuesday charged an adult and a minor with animal cruelty in connection with a video circulating on Facebook showing a man whipping a dog.

Curtis Teague, 18, of Lewiston, was charged with cruelty to animals, as was a minor, also from Lewiston, who police declined to identify.

According to an email statement by Lt. David St. Pierre, the video was brought to the Lewiston Police Department’s attention Sunday. The statement said police immediately began to investigate to determine who was responsible, where the incident took place and ensure the dog was safe.

Neither of the suspects are owners of the dog, according to police. The statement said the dog’s owner was cooperative and was not involved with the abuse.

Police said the dog, which they located on Tuesday, was evaluated by a local veterinarian.

The video, shared by thousands on Facebook, showed a man striking a dog with a belt multiple times.

Two men were charged in connection with a video that purports to show a man beating a dog in Lewiston. (Video screenshot)

