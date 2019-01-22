FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington announced Tuesday it has received $3.2 million from two donors who wish to remain anonymous.

Describing the gift as “historic,” Interim President Eric C. Brown said UMF will use the money to create and expand programs that provide debt-relieving scholarships, add graduate school offerings and create initiatives designed to improve student life on campus, according to a written announcement distributed Tuesday evening.

Brown said the gift will support a new Persistence Scholarship Program that will provide students with “additional financial incentives for timely degree completion,” expand mental health services in UMF’s counseling office and establish emergency grants to assist students who “become financially vulnerable due to unforeseen adversities.”

“The Persistence Scholarship Program will support students graduating in four years, reduce their debt loads and help speed their progress to earlier career starts,” Jared Cash, vice president of enrollment and external affairs, said in the news release.

With money from the gift, UMF will expand graduate-level professional development, certificate and master’s degree programs.

Brown expects the gift to begin benefiting students soon, as Persistence Scholarships and emergency grants are awarded in the coming months, and as UMF hires more professionals to expand mental health services for students in the fall.

“Our work now turns to maximizing the impact of their investment, especially for our students,” Brown said.

