WILTON — KeyBank will close its branch here and in Bethel, Guilford and Winthrop on April 19 and transfer accounts to other branches, according to an email to customers.

It is the second business closing announced in Wilton since early January and the third in Franklin County. BarclayCard, Wilton’s largest employer, will shut down March 31, leaving 227 people without jobs.

Coca-Cola of Northern New England is closing its Farmington sales office effective Feb. 22. The 12 employees there will be offered other positions within the company, a spokesman previously said.

KeyBank customers were emailed notices Friday announcing the branch closings and welcoming them to other branches, according to Karen Crane, senior communications manager. She covers Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont and Hudson Valley/Metro New York markets.

“As any business does, KeyBank continually reviews the structure of our organization to ensure we are meeting our clients’ needs, while maintaining a strong position in the market and meeting our company’s business objectives,” Crane wrote in an email Wednesday. “Over the past few years, we have seen a steady increase in customer preference for online, digital and mobile banking. In response, we are making greater investments in technology to enhance these services; at the same time, we are optimizing our branch network when it makes economic sense.”

Crane declined to say how many employees would be affected because the company does not share that information.

Employees losing their jobs will be able to apply for open positions in the KeyBank branch network, she said.

There are about 50 branches throughout Maine.

If they choose to go elsewhere, they will receive support from KeyBank, Crane said.

“We are disappointed to hear that KeyBank is planning to close the Wilton branch office,” Wilton Town Manager Rhonda Irish wrote in an email. “We have heard about the closing from patrons of the bank, some of whom have banked here for many years and are upset to learn that they may have to travel a half hour or more to stay with the same banking institution. This will certainly leave a void within the community.”

Bethel Town Manager Loretta Powers said in an email, “I am very sad to see it close! I have banked there for years, I feel bad for the employees they have always been very professional and awesome! KeyBank will be missed in the town of Bethel, however there are two other banks in town that are great also.”

Accounts will be transferred automatically with no action needed from the customer, according to Crane. Clients with safe deposit boxes will need to move their contents prior to closure, and KeyBank is offering free one-year rentals at other branches. They will be receiving separate letters dated Jan. 25 advising them of this, according to Crane.

• Accounts in Bethel will be transferred to the Norway branch at 369 Main St. in Norway.

• Accounts in Guilford will be transferred to the Newport branch at 63 Main St. in Newport.

• Accounts in Winthrop will be transferred to the Augusta branch at 23 Whitten Road in Augusta.

• Accounts in Wilton will be transferred to the Rumford branch at 119 Congress St. in Rumford.

“While their branch location will change, our commitment to our customers remains the same,” Crane wrote. “Our clients can expect the same high level of services from KeyBank whether it is at their new branch or through any of the other ways they connect with us, such as by phone at 1-800-KEY2YOU, online at Key.com, and through the KeyBank mobile app.”

