SKIING

Lindsey Vonn, the most successful female skier in World Cup history, said Wednesday that she remains “hopeful” she can fix her ailing knees and race again. She just doesn’t know when – or if– that will be possible.

“I’m taking things day by day and we will see what happens,” Vonn wrote on Instagram. “I know that I might not get the ending to my career that I had hoped for, but if there is a chance, I will take it.”

The announcement came three days after Vonn hinted at immediate retirement after failing to finish a super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, citing severe pain in her knees.

Vonn, who hadn’t raced all season because of a left knee injury, finished no better than ninth in three races in Cortina.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Swiss skier Patrick Kueng, 35, has retired from the sport, four years after winning the world downhill title at Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Kueng announced his decision six days after getting a mild concussion from a downhill training crash on the Lauberhorn course at Wengen, Switzerland.

OLYMPICS

2020: An investigation by French prosecutors into alleged vote-buying connected with Tokyo winning the 2020 Olympics has raised questions about one of Japan’s most powerful companies, the giant advertising and marketing agency Dentsu Inc.

SOCCER

ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP: Manchester City completed the formalities of its one-sided semifinal against third-tier Burton Albion, winning the second leg 1-0 at Burton, England, for a 10-0 victory on aggregate.

City is through to the Feb. 24 final at Wembley Stadium and is looking to retain a title it has won on five occasions – three times since 2014.

Tottenham leads Chelsea 1-0 heading into the second leg of their semifinal on Thursday.

MLS: The New York Red Bulls signed former Philadelphia Union midfielder Marcus Epps, who was selected by New York in the MLS Waiver Draft in December.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Striker Aboubakar Kamara was banished by Fulham after getting arrested for an incident at its training ground in south London.

British newspaper The Daily Mail reported that Kamara was involved in a fight with a member of staff at Fulham.

• Chelsea signed Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus for the rest of the season, reuniting the Argentina striker with Coach Maurizio Sarri in an effort to cure the team’s scoring problems.

BARCELONA: Barcelona signed promising 21-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for $85.5 million, although he won’t start playing for the Spanish champions until next season.

DOPING

RUSSIA: The Russian Olympic Committee says there is no chance its team could be banned from next year’s Olympics, even though that’s the consequence threatened by a key World Anti-Doping Agency committee if it finds Russia faked key lab data.

