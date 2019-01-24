AUGUSTA – Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday appointed longtime Maine Medical Association vice president Gordon Smith as the state’s first-ever director of opioid response.

Smith will be Mills’ point person for coordinating across-agency efforts to address Maine’s opioid crisis, which continues to claim an average of more than one life every day.

The creation of a new position mirrors what other states already have done and is likely the first in a series of policy announcements by Mills, who has made tackling the epidemic one of her top priorities.

“History will note that have lost an entire generation of people to the opioid epidemic and that we have simply failed to address this preventable disease,” the governor said at Thursday’s announcement. “It is time to mobilize state government to stem the tide of this deadly epidemic. I have said that, as governor, I’d made sure there was someone whose sole responsibility would be to flesh out what is working and what is not, to draft a blueprint for change and to report to me every day, every week about our progress.”

The annual report that details how many Mainers died from overdose last year is still weeks from completion, but Mills said the total is likely to be slightly lower than the 2017 total of 418 deaths.

Still, that 2017 total set a record for the 4th consecutive year and was more than double the number of overdose deaths from 2014

Smith is well-known in Augusta, having been a lobbyist for the association that represents Maine’s doctors for 25 years.

Like Mills, he has served on recent statewide opioid task forces and has been involved in discussions about legislation in recent sessions. Mills called him an “experienced, well-respected, highly-qualified public health expert.”

Smith said he was humbled for the opportunity to serve in the Mills administration. He also said Maine has a long way to go.

“The opioid epidemic continues to take a horrific toll on our state,” he said. “And while there’s some indication that the situation is improving, Maine has not fared as well as other New England states, in part because our state response has been rather anemic.”

While Mills and Smith talked about some steps Maine can take both held back somewhat because they plan to release an executive order within the next two weeks outlining the steps they plan to take immediately.

“We know much of what needs to be done, but we need the political will to do it,” Smith said.

