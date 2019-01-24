NEW HIRES

Ron Belyea joined Dream Local Digital as chief revenue officer.

Belyea formerly served as digital director of the Sarasota Herald Tribune and vice president and chief operating officer of VillageSoup Media in Rockland.

Dale Knapp recently joined Boyle Associates in Westbrook as the company’s principal.

Knapp, of Portland, was previously a senior consultant with Tetra Tech. He brings 16 years of environmental consulting experience to the firm.

Matt Kennedy also joined Boyle Associates as an environmental scientist.

Kennedy previously worked for Credere Associates, where he performed natural resource surveys and environmental assessments. He currently serves as program chair of the Maine Association of Wetland Scientists.

Andrew deBethune rejoined Brown Chiropractic after a two-year haitus.

DeBethune specializes in the assessment and treatment of athletic injuries and performance enhancement.

United Way of Greater Portland announced two hires:

Amy Fecteau joined as director of human resources

Fecteau brings over two decades of human resources experience, most recently at the University of Southern Maine.

Shultzie Fay Willows was hired as director of marketing and communications.

Willows returns to Maine from Washington, where she specialized in community engagement, development, and marketing in the homeless housing sector.

Cameron Youngclaus joined the staff of RPF Environmental Inc. as an environmental health and safety consultant

Youngclaus will provide industrial hygiene, safety, indoor air quality, and asbestos testing and consulting services throughout New England. He recently earned a bachelor of science degree in environmental studies with a minor in communications from Keene State College.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Maine Public Relations Council announced two new members of its board of directors:

John Spritz is the account manager at Burgess Advertising & Marketing in Falmouth. Spritz has more than 35 years of experience in marketing, business communications and radio.

Kristan Vermeulen operates her own public relations and influencer marketing consulting business.

Share

< Previous

Next >