FALMOUTH — Will Fletcher had two goals and an assist Thursday night as St. Dominic defeated Greely 6-2 at Family Ice, sending the Rangers to their first boys’ hockey loss.
Dom Chasse added a goal and two assists for the Saints (7-3), who used a three-goal third period to pull away from the Rangers (9-1).
Ryan Davis, Will Fletcher and Matt Fletcher scored for St. Dom’s to make it 3-0 in the first period. After Chris Williams and Peter Lattanzi answered for Greely, Lucas Pushard, Chasse and Will Fletcher scored for St. Dom’s.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
CAMDEN HILLS 42, MT. ARARAT 30: Miranda Dunton scored 12 points to lead Camden Hills (6-9) over Mt. Ararat (7-8) at Topsham.
Kassandra Krul added seven points for the Windjammers, who took a 25-12 halftime lead.
Theresa Breed and Kyla Greenleaf paced Mt. Ararat with 10 points apiece.
HEBRON ACADEMY 41, WAYNFLETE 26: Franceska Halloran scored 26 points, including 20 in the first half, to lead Hebron Academy (10-1) over the Flyers (1-12) at Portland.
Margaret Ojut led Waynflete with 13 points. Kilee Sherry had 10.
ST. DOMINIC 36, LAKE REGION 31: Mia-Angelina Leslie had 10 points to lead the Saints (7-5) over Lake Region (6-8) at Auburn.
Becca Zimmerman and Skye Rogers each had eight points for St. Dom’s.
Brooke Harriman scored a game-high 14 points for the Lakers. Shauna Hancock had 10.
BOOTHBAY REGION 64, WISCASSET 14: Glory Blethen scored 29 points to lead the Seahawks (15-0) over the Wolverines (0-14) at Boothbay Harbor.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
FOREST HILLS 73, GREENVILLE 52: Hunter Cuddy had 25 points and 14 rebounds as the Tigers (14-0) downed the Lakers (5-8) at Greenville.
