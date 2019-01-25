A Farmington woman was taken to a Bangor hospital Friday morning with what police said were severe injuries following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. Route 2 in the Somerset County town of Mercer.

Jessica Dudley, 26, suffered severe, possibly life-threatening trauma, including broken bones and possible internal injuries, James Ross, chief deputy at the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, said in a Friday morning news release.

A Farmington woman suffered severe injuries in a head-on crash in Mercer Friday morning. A 2001 Nissan Altima had been traveling eastbound in the westbound lane when it collided with a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle that had been traveling westbound toward New Sharon, in Franklin County. Somerset County Sheriff's Office photo

Dudley was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan by Emergency Medical Services ambulance, and later to Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Initial evidence appears to indicate she was not wearing a seatbelt, Ross said.

Cpl. Joe Jackson and Deputy Craig Dyer responded at 6:35 a.m. Friday to a report of a two-vehicle head-on crash on Route 2, also known as Mercer Road, in the area known as Mercer Flats, according to Ross.

Ross said a 2001 Nissan Altima, driven by Dudley, had been traveling eastbound in the westbound lane when it collided with a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle that had been traveling westbound toward New Sharon, in Franklin County. The driver of the Volkswagen was Clarissa Fish, 51, of Farmington.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Ross said, and investigators are trying to determine why the Altima was traveling in the oncoming lane. Both vehicles have been impounded as part of the crash investigation.

Ross said it was not foggy at the time of the crash and that the road had been salted and was bare and wet, but not icy.

Fish, who appears to have been wearing a seatbelt, complained of pain including bumps and bruises and was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

The sheriff’s office was assisted with the crash reconstruction at the scene by troopers from Maine State Police. The Norridgewock Fire Department also responded and assisted with removing the injured people from the crash and with traffic control.

Charlie and Son’s wrecker service removed the two vehicles from the scene.

Upon completion of the crash investigation, sheriff’s deputies will meet with the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges are warranted, Ross said.

