CUMBERLAND — Anna DeWolfe scored a game-high 26 points Friday night to lead undefeated Greely to a 53-48 victory against Gray-New Gloucester in a Western Maine Conference girls’ basketball game.

Camille Clement added 21 points for the Rangers (15-0), including three 3-pointers. DeWolfe and Clement accounted for all 14 of Greely’s points in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Grant finished with 17 points, and Bri Jordan added 15 points and six assists for the Patriots (12-2), whose only two losses have been to the Rangers. Greely won their first meeting 53-45 on Jan. 3.

MARSHWOOD 56, WESTBROOK 42: The Hawks (12-3) took a 22-13 lead after the first quarter and went on to beat the Blue Blazes (3-11) at Westbrook.

Nathalie Clavette scored eight points to lead Marshwood. Natalie Herbold and Celine Lawrence each had seven.

Abigail Symbol scored seven points for Westbrook.

SCARBOROUGH 40, KENNEBUNK 35: Julia Freeman scored 14 points, Bella Dickinson added 12 and the Red Storm (14-1) took a 17-9 lead after the first quarter against the Rams (8-6) at Scarborough.

Scarborough led 21-15 at halftime.

Alaina Schatzabel scored 14 points to lead Kennebunk. Emily Archibald had 10.

TRAIP ACADEMY 55, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 27: Jen McCluskey scored 12 of her game-high 14 points in the second half, and Marlee Sumsion added eight points and 11 rebounds as the Rangers (5-9) beat the Guardians (1-12) at South Berwick.

Mia Perez and Kiki Huntress each added nine points for Traip, which outscored Seacoast 35-17 in the second half.

Allyson Akerberg scored 10 points for Seacoast Christian.

YARMOUTH 37, WELLS 22: Ceanne Lyon scored eight of her game-high 10 points in the third quarter as the Clippers (9-6) used a 12-4 run to pull away from the Warriors (8-5) at Wells.

Hope Olson had nine points and Margaret O’Neil added eight for Yarmouth.

Mackenzie Foss and Grace Ramsell each had six points for Wells.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 53, NOKOMIS 32: Jordan Linscott scored a game-high 14 points as the Eagles (8-7) rolled past Nokomis (2-13) at South China.

Joanna Linscott and Emily Clark each added eight points for Erskine.

WATERVILLE 49, OCEANSIDE 48: Abigail Saucier hit a free throw with 2.5 seconds left to lift the Purple Panthers (14-0) over Oceanside (5-10) at Waterville.

Saucier finished with nine points for Waterville.

Sadie Garling led Waterville with 15 points. Kali Thompson added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Raechel Joyce led the Mariners with 18 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 63, FALMOUTH 18: Maggie Whitmore had 19 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Red Riots (12-1), who took a 20-2 first-quarter lead, extended it to 34-5 at halftime and handled the Yachtsmen (1-13) at Falmouth.

Bella Cloutier added four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for South Portland. Jena Leckie contributed 12 points.

Chelsea Gravier led Falmouth with seven points.

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 57, MT. BLUE 43: Bailey Donovan had 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Broncos (12-3) downed Mt. Blue (6-8) at Farmington.

Hampden opened with a 12-4 run in the first quarter and led 25-16 at the half. Alydia Brillant contributed 14 points.

FREEPORT 44, FRYBEURG ACADEMY 37: Catriona Gould scored 14 points to lead the Falcons (12-2) over the Raiders (3-11) at Freeport.

Rachel Wall added 13 points for Freeport.

Sierra Lyman led Fryeburg with 10 points. Kaylee Emery added nine.

PORTLAND 42, CHEVERUS 30: Amanda Kabantu scored 17 points with six rebounds and three steals, and the Bulldogs (7-7) took a 27-11 halftime lead against the visiting Stags (5-10) at Portland.

Davina Kabantu added 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Mia Kelly had nine points for Portland.

Lauren Jordan scored 10 points for Cheverus.

YORK 51, POLAND 28: Jackie Tabora had nine of her game-high 15 points in the first half as the Wildcats (6-8) opened a 25-8 lead against the Knights (4-11) at York.

Emma Bunyea led Poland with 11 points.

NOBLE 67, MASSABESIC 63: Amy Fleming had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Raegan Kelly added 17 points and the Knights (8-5) slipped past the Mustangs (4-10) at North Berwick.

Hannah Samson scored 20 points, and Mckenzy Ouellette and Marissa Holt each added 14 or Massabesic.

WINDHAM 49, DEERING 31: Trailing 26-21 midway through the third quarter, the Eagles (10-4), paced by eight second-half points from Meghan Hoffses, overcame the Rams (1-13) at Windham.

Hoffses finished with 21 points, going 10 of 12 from the line, and Tara Flanders chipped in with nine points for Windham.

Delaney Haines powered Deering with 18 points.

HOCKEY

YARMOUTH 7, MT. ARARAT 0: Olivia Bradford and Kyaira Grondin each scored twice for Yarmouth/Freeport (10-6) against Mt. Ararat/Morse (2-13-1) at Brunswick.

Margaret Perrotta, Lydia Guay and Lily Caulfield added a goal apiece.

