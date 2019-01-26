Grocery chain Whole Foods on Wednesday announced a voluntary recall of numerous prepared food items containing baby spinach because of possible salmonella contamination.

Whole Foods said in a notice the potentially contaminated products were sold in eight states and contain baby spinach and mesclun from Satur Farms – a Cutchogue, New York, supplier who initiated the recall.

Whole Foods said the potentially contaminated products were sold in eight states and contain baby spinach and mesclun from Satur Farms. Bloomberg/Dania Maxwell

“The affected products, including salads, pizza, sandwiches and wraps, were sold at stores in Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. A complete list of the affected products, which have a Whole Foods Market scale label, is available online.

The FDA also advised consumers in these states to toss out products from Whole Foods’ salad and hot bars sold through Wednesday. Customers who purchased these items are eligible for a refund if they have a receipt, the FDA said.

On Friday, President Trump announced a deal to temporarily reopen the government after a weeks-long partial shutdown, putting 800,000 federal employees back to work. This includes hundreds of food inspectors who have been furloughed, increasing the overall number of inspectors – some of whom have been working without pay.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated salmonella causes 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths each year in the United States.

Symptoms typically begin one to three days after exposure and the illness can last for up to seven days.

Share

< Previous

Next >