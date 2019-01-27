A New York company has recalled potentially contaminated fresh peaches distributed to Hannaford supermarkets in Maine, due to potential listeria contamination.

The action was part of a larger recall issued Thursday by Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York. The company recalled 1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines and 365 cartons of plums because they might be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Short-term symptoms in healthy people include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Only the peaches were distributed to Hannaford’s markets in Maine.

The fruit was also distributed in retail stores in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia.

Hannaford posted a recall notice regarding peaches on its website Jan. 17 and stopped selling the peaches.

No illnesses have been reported, said Eric Blom, Hannaford’s spokesman. He said customers who bought the peaches should discard them and contact their store for a refund.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall as a public service.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

Share

< Previous

Next >