ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pro Bowl has long been considered a laughable representation of the NFL game.

It reached a new level of comedy Sunday when several players swapped positions during the annual all-star game.

Kyle Fuller of the Chicago Bears intercepts an Andrew Luck pass intended for Juju Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of the AFC's 26-7 victory Sunday in the Pro Bowl at Orlando, Fla. Associated Press/Phelan Ebenhack

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey caught a touchdown pass in the final minute, capping a dominant performance for the AFC defense in a 26-7 victory over the NFC in steady rain. It was the third consecutive victory for the AFC.

The last two were played in sloppy weather, with the latest one also coming amid temperatures in the mid-50s. It was far from ideal conditions but fairly fitting considering the effort players provided. It was two-hand touch most of the day, with officials blowing plays dead at the slightest contact.

“Who cares, man?” New York Jets safety Jamal Adams said. “At the end of the day we’re like little kids out there just playing in the mud, playing in the rain.”

Regardless of the elements, the AFC made plays the NFC didn’t.

Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Eric Ebron of Indianapolis on the opening possession, helping Mahomes earn the offensive Most Valuable Player award. Mahomes pleaded with voters to give it to Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman, who caught three passes for 92 yards and ran for a score.

“Sherman had my vote. Sherman had my vote,” said Mahomes, who completed 7 of 14 passes for 156 yards. “I thought I told everybody on the camera. He made some plays. For a fullback, we have one of the best in the league, so I’m always happy to try to get him a little vote like that.”

Adams, who made headlines for sacking the New England Patriots’ mascot during a Pro Bowl skills competition, was named the defensive MVP thanks to an interception and a sack.

“It’s a great achievement, but the main thing was to come out here and get the victory,” Adams said. “That was the main thing, just to get the money, man. That’s what we wanted.”

Mahomes and Adams each got a luxury vehicle.

AFC players will get $67,000 each, $8,000 more than the guys who lose the Super Bowl next week in Atlanta. The Pro Bowl losers will get $39,000 each.

The AFC defenders earned their share. They allowed 148 yards and 10 first downs while intercepting three passes and notching seven sacks.

Ramsey got in on offense late, catching a 6-yard slant pass from Deshaun Watson of Houston with 19 seconds remaining. Los Angeles Chargers rookie safety Derwin James failed to haul in the 2-point conversion.

“Man, me and Deshaun, that’s my brother from another mother,” Ramsey said. “We’ve been plotting and scheming all week, manifesting, and it just came about.”

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott, Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans and Alvin Kamara of New Orleans all got in on defense for the NFC. Evans notched an interception.

The AFC led 20-0 early in the fourth quarter, looking like it might record the first shutout in Pro Bowl history. But Dak Prescott of Dallas found Austin Hooper of Atlanta for a 20-yard score on fourth down with 9:09 remaining.

The NFC had chances before that. It failed on a fourth-and-goal run early. Mitchell Trubisky of Chicago, Minnesota receiver Adam Thielen and Prescott threw interceptions.

