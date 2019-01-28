INDIANAPOLIS — Stephen Curry scored 23 of his 26 points in the first half, DeMarcus Cousins added 22 and the Golden State Warriors extended the league’s longest winning streak this season to 11 with a 132-100 rout of the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Kevin Durant had 16 points for the Warriors, who have won a league-best 10 consecutive road games and got their first sweep on a five-game road trip since November 2014. And Draymond Green didn’t even play.

Myles Turner scored 16 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had 15 but Indiana dropped its second straight since losing All-Star guard Victor Oladipo to a season-ending knee injury. The Pacers also played without Tyreke Evans, Oladipo’s replacement, because of a sore back.

But even at full strength, the Pacers would have had difficulty weathering the Warriors’ flurry.

Curry scored eight straight to break a 16-16 tie midway through the first quarter and Golden State never looked back. The Warriors closed the quarter on a 24-6 run to make it 40-22 against the league’s top scoring defense.

At halftime, Curry was 9 of 10 from the field and 5 of 5 on 3s, including a 27-foot buzzer beater to end the half, giving the Warriors a 69-48 lead.

Indiana never got closer than 16 after the first quarter.

Curry became the first player in league history to make 200 3s in seven consecutive seasons. Klay Thompson and Curry started this season tied with six.

HORNETS 101, KNICKS 92: Kemba Walker and Tony Parker each had 15 points, Malik Monk had four clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Charlotte handed New York its 10th straight loss, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Monk scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to help ignite a 17-1 run as Charlotte improved to 17-8 at home.

Kevin Knox had 19 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. 17 for the struggling Knicks, who have won one game since beating the Hornets on Dec. 14.

As they did in a 119-117 loss at Madison Square Garden last month, the Hornets struggled again to shake the Knicks and entered the fourth quarter tied at 71 after shooting 5 of 25 from beyond the arc.

But Monk got the Hornets on track in the fourth quarter.

He knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers, one coming on a nifty play from Walker, who delivered a wraparound pass from underneath the basket to an open Monk at the top of the key. That started the 17-1 run with Monk accounting for 12 points and Walker five.

Walker was just 5 of 16 from the field, but made a big step-back 3 from the corner and Monk followed with another 3 to give Charlotte its largest lead at 87-75 with 7 minutes left. The Knicks never mounted a serious challenge after that.

The Hornets were 6 of 8 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.

NUGGETS 95, GRIZZLIES 92: Nikola Jokic scored 24 points and made a go-ahead basket with 28.9 seconds left, and Denver overcame a 25-point second-half deficit to win in Memphis, Tennessee.

Will Barton’s 3-pointer with 43 seconds remaining gave the Nuggets their first lead of the game at 91-89. After a 3-pointer from Memphis’ Justin Holiday, Jokic scored inside to put Denver ahead to stay.

Malik Beasley had 18 points, 13 in the fourth quarter to key Denver’s rally. Barton had 20 points, and the Nuggets moved to 34-15, the best start in franchise history.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 28 points and nine rebounds, and Mike Conley had 23 points and 11 assists.

It was the largest deficit that Denver has overcome this season.

Memphis led 85-72 with about four minutes left when the Nuggets came charging back on a 19-4 burst, Barton’s 3-pointer completing the comeback.

The Nuggets had scored at least 70 first-half points the last two games but got nowhere near that against Memphis. Denver shot 30 percent in the first quarter, and only did slightly better in the second, finishing the half at 38 percent.

Gasol, the subject of trade rumors, showed the Grizzlies what they would miss if they sent him away. Gasol had 21 points at the break, going 9 of 12 from the field.

