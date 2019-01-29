It didn’t take Ricky Craven long to find a new ride as an auto racing analyst.
The Newburgh native and a winning driver on NASCAR’s three national tours has been hired to be part of the weekend studio team for Fox Sports’ 2019 NASCAR coverage.
Fox televises the first half of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, including the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17. NBC is primary network for the second half of the season.
Craven announced Jan. 23 he was no longer with ESPN, where he had worked in a variety of roles from 2008-2018. ESPN had not televised NASCAR races since 2014.
