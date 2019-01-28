NEW YORK — Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates – the former Westbrook High and University of Maine player – is undergoing a psychological evaluation at a New York hospital, his agent said Monday.

Bates was arrested over the weekend on charges of punching a police officer after failing to pay a taxi fare.

Trevor Bates, 25, of the Detroit Lions was arrested in New York early Saturday morning. He later allegedly hit a police sergeant in the face. Associated Press

The evaluation is delaying Bates’ arraignment on charges including assault, resisting arrest and theft of services, authorities said.

“Following his incident in New York on Saturday, our client Trevor Bates was taken to an area hospital where he remains as he undergoes testing and a mental health evaluation,” agent Jeff Jankovich said in a statement.

Bates, 25, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a hotel near LaGuardia Airport after allegedly refusing to pay a $32 cab fare for a ride from Manhattan.

Police say they were ready to let Bates go with an appearance ticket if he didn’t have any outstanding warrants. Bates refused to be fingerprinted and punched a sergeant in the face, police said.

Sgt. James O’Brien, who was hit as he tried to calm Bates, suffered a concussion and needed stitches over his left eye, police said. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Bates was subdued with a stun gun and hospitalized.

Jankovich said Bates’ alleged actions “are in no way a reflection of who he is as a person” and “not at all consistent with the man and friend we know him to be.”

“At this time our priority is to ensure that Trevor receives the help he needs and that the privacy of the parties involved be respected,” Jankovich said.

“We take this situation very seriously and express concern for Sergeant O’Brien and the members of the New York City Police Department.”

A police union tweet said Bates was worse than a “wild animal,” drawing criticism from police reform activists who see the language as racist and dehumanizing.

“Trevor Bates acted beyond that of a wild animal,” the Sergeants Benevolent Association said in the tweet, which also described the player as “dog crap” and alleged the NFL “condones criminals.”

Share

< Previous

Next >