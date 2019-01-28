DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR banned drivers and team members from betting on its races as part of new gambling guidelines established in this season’s rulebook.

NASCAR employees are prohibited from disclosing confidential information and from requesting insider information that could potentially help “their own gain or for the gain of others.” They are allowed to participate in fantasy sports relating to the three national touring series – Cup, Xfinity and Truck – but may not accept prizes with a value of more than $250 in any games.

NASCAR said it developed a comprehensive gambling policy intended to protect the integrity of the sport.

Share

< Previous

Next >