LONDON — Britain’s press is urging social media users to tone down inappropriate criticism of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Palace officials have been seeking help from Instagram to monitor and remove offensive comments about the two duchesses, who are married to Prince Harry and Prince William.

Kensington Palace aides spend hours each week removing offensive comments about Duchesses Kate, left, and Meghan on its social media. Associated Press/Frank Augstein

Palace aides have been spending hours each week moderating comments on the official Palace Instagram account and removing racist and sexist content.

There have been rumors in recent months that Meghan and Kate have been feuding, which could have partly fueled online abuse with fans of one duchess criticizing the other online in very personal terms.

The Times newspaper reported Tuesday in an editorial called “Vile Abuse” that many of the comments made about Meghan and Kate are too vicious to publish and have included threats.

“Women receive more abuse online than men and this sad truth seems to apply just as much to the royal family,” the newspaper said.

