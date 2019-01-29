SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has filed a lawsuit accusing actress Gwyneth Paltrow of seriously injuring him during a crash at a Park City ski resort in 2016.

Terry Sanderson says in the lawsuit that Paltrow was skiing out of control and knocked him out, leaving him with a brain injury and four broken ribs. The alleged incident occurred Feb. 26, 2016, at Deer Valley Resort.

Sanderson says Paltrow left him injured and didn’t send help. He says a ski instructor filed a false incident report saying Paltrow didn’t cause the crash.

