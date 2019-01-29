Lawmakers are again trying to curtail distracted driving by restricting or banning the use of hand-held electronic devices behind the wheel.

Texting and driving is already illegal in Maine, but enforcement is difficult because the law is so narrow. It doesn’t include the many ways people now use cellphones like browsing social media, taking photos, shopping or using online maps.

One proposal would simplify the law by making it illegal to use a hand-held device while driving. It expands an existing prohibition on minors using such devices to all drivers, said Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham.

First-time violators could get a $75 fine, with maximum penalties of a $500 fine and a three-month license suspension for repeated violations.

“All this does is require that (drivers) have both hands free,” Diamond said. “It would be a tremendous change and improvement if we can get this passed.”

Drivers would still be able to mount their devices on the dashboard or talk through a headset. Emergency personnel would be exempt from the law and drivers could use a hand-held device in an emergency.

Distracted driving is one of the leading factors in automobile crashes, and mobile device use is one of the most visible indicators of distraction.

Maine Department of Public Safety estimates that distracted driving is a factor in as many as 40 percent of the 35,000 annual crashes last year. Because distraction is difficult to prove, it is underreported in official crash statistics. State lawmakers have tried passing stricter distracted driving bills in every legislative session since 2013. Those efforts included a 2017 bill sponsored by Diamond that was very similar to his present proposal. That bill got support from the Department of Public Safety and a unanimous recommendation from the transportation committee. It passed the Maine House and Senate before it was defeated by a veto from then-governor Paul LePage.

Diamond thinks chances are better this time around.

“I am feeling very positive about it, I think the current governor will look on it a little differently than the previous governor,” Diamond said. “I think the possibility of it passing is really good this time.”

Sen. Ned Claxton, a freshmen Democratic lawmaker from Auburn, has proposed a similar bill that would prohibit drivers from texting or using a portable electronic device, with a higher fine – $250 for a first offense. Claxton said he intends to compare the bills and withdraw his if Diamond’s proposal achieves the same goal. Neither bill has been scheduled for consideration in the transportation committee.

If Diamond’s proposal passes, Maine will join 15 other states and the District of Columbia that ban the use of handheld devices while driving. In New England, only Maine and Massachusetts don’t have a statewide prohibition, according to the National Council of State Legislators.

EASIER ENFORCEMENT

Even though Maine made texting and driving illegal in 2011, enforcement is spotty. That’s because the law specifically prohibits drivers from reading or composing instant messages or an email, but it doesn’t prevent drivers from using a device for other reasons.

Unless police know for sure a driver was typing or reading on a device, it is easy for that person to claim they were just making a call or checking directions, said Lt. Bruce Scott, commanding officer of the state police vehicle inspections and crashes division.

“If I can’t prove you were texting, I shouldn’t be pulling you over in the first place,” Scott said.

His department hasn’t received guidance on its position regarding the distracted driving bills, but a handheld ban would make officers’ jobs simpler, he added.

“Certainly that would be much easier to enforce, there is no question if you have a device in your hands.”

In a 2017 AAA survey, nearly all drivers said texting and driving was a serious threat and 73 percent said they supported laws against handheld use behind the wheel. At the same time, almost half of respondents admitted they read a text or email while driving in the last month and a third said they wrote one.

While AAA supports a ban on handheld use in Maine, it is unlikely to totally solve the distracted driving problem, said Pat Moody, director of public affairs for AAA New England. Hands-free and voice-activated technology may seem less disruptive, but it can still divide a driver’s attention, he said.

“Even with your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel, mental distractions dangerously affect your driving performance. It sounds simple but when you are driving, your focus should be on driving.”

