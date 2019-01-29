SACO — Payton Jones hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer Tuesday night to lift Thornton Academy to a 60-57 victory against Deering in an SMAA boys’ basketball game at Linnell Gymnasium.

Dylan Griffin scored a team-leading 17 points for Thornton (12-4). Jones finished with 16, including four 3-pointers.

Ben Onek led Deering (9-6) with 24 points.

FALMOUTH 51, MARSHWOOD 46: Mike Simonds scored 17 of his game-high 25 points after halftime and finished with 10 rebounds as the Yachtsmen (12-3) held off the Hawks (5-11) at Falmouth.

Nik Hester scored all six of his points in the second quarter and finished with 13 rebounds and six blocks for the Yachtsmen, who were playing without two starters – one ill and another injured.

Falmouth trailed 7-3 after the first quarter but took an 18-15 lead at halftime.

Ian Bryant and Sam Aiguier each scored 12 points for Marshwood.

OXFORD HILLS 56, WINDHAM 31: Spencer Strong scored a game-high 22 points and Colton Carson had 20 as the Vikings (10-6) cruised past the Eagles (7-8) at Windham.

Andrew Wing scored 12 points, and Dierhow Bol had four blocks for Windham.

EDWARD LITTLE 46, SOUTH PORTLAND 45: Max Creaser drove the length of the floor and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer from the top of the key to lift the Eddies (13-2) over the Red Riots (9-6) at Auburn.

South Portland took a 45-43 lead with 2.3 seconds left on two free throws by Hunter Owen.

WELLS 83, TRAIP ACADEMY 23: Matt Sherburne drained nine 3-pointers, including five in the first period as the Warriors (8-7) took a 29-9 lead against the Rangers (10-5) at Wells.

Sherburne added another three 3-pointers in the second half and scored 24 of his game-high 29 points before halftime.

YORK 58, FREEPORT 42: Brady Cummins and Will MacDonald each scored 17 points and the Wildcats (13-2) closed on a 25-10 run to get past the Falcons (9-6) at Freeport.

York led 33-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 76, PINE TREE ACADEMY 51: Te’Andre King scored 13 of his 28 points in the first quarter as the Panthers (8-6) defeated the Breakers (4-11) at Yarmouth.

Chris Hamblett added 18 points for NYA, which led 22-8 after the first quarter. Miles Chapman had 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

SCARBOROUGH 69, LEWISTON 56: Nick Fiorillo scored a game-high 23 points, Brian Austin had 20 and the Red Storm (9-7) used a 17-11 advantage in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Blue Devils (2-13) at Scarborough.

Scarborough led 52-45 after three quarters.

GORHAM 63, WESTBROOK 43: Ryan Reno finished with 14 points and Grant Nadeau had seven of his 13 in the second quarter as the Rams (9-6) downed the Blue Blazes (1-14) at Westbrook.

Jordan Bretton added 11 points for Gorham, which led 31-14 at halftime.

MARANACOOK 76, MORSE 55: The Black Bears (13-2) used a 30-8 advantage in the second quarter, including three 3-pointers by Tim Worcester, to open a 48-19 lead and defeat the Shipbuilders (3-12) at Bath.

SCARBOROUGH 69, LEWISTON 56: Nick Fiorillo scored a game-high 23 points, Brian Austin had 20 and the Red Storm (9-7) used a 17-11 advantage in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Blue Devils (2-13) at Scarborough.

Scarborough led 52-45 after three quarters.

POLAND 47, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 40: Jay Hawkes scored a game-high 20 points and the Knights (5-10) outscored the Seagulls (6-8) 15-8 in the fourth quarter to get the win at Old Orchard Beach.

Old Orchard trailed 24-16 at halftime, but Ryan Crockett scored eight of his 15 points in the third quarter to help the Seagulls make it 32-32.

WAYNFLETE 79, SACOPEE VALLEY 41: Solomon Levy scored 12 points, Alex Saade had 11 and Askar Houssein added 10 as the Flyers (11-2) downed the Hawks (6-8) at South Hiram.

Michael Murphy scored a game-high 18 points for Sacopee. Teagan Meggison added 14.

KENNEBUNK 78, BIDDEFORD 65: Max Murray scored a game-high 21 points, Kyle Pasienuik had 20 and the Rams (11-4) used a big first half to handle the Tigers (4-11) at Kennebunk.

Cam Lovejoy added 11 points and Zack Sullivan chipped in with 10 for Kennebunk, which led 44-23 at halftime.

FOOTBALL

MT. ARARAT: Frank True was hired as head coach, returning to the team he coached from 2011-14.

True, a 1986 Mt. Ararat graduate, replaced O’Neil LaPlante, who resigned following last season. True most recently was the head coach at Hyde School from 2014-16.

Share

< Previous

Next >