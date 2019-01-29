STANDISH — Samantha Averill scored 15 points Tuesday night to lead Bonny Eagle to a 60-52 victory against Portland in an SMAA girls’ basketball game.

Emily Bartash added 14 points for the Scots (9-6), who raced to a 30-20 halftime lead and held off the Bulldogs (7-8).

Amanda Kabantu scored a game-high 24 points for Portland, which cut the deficit to 49-44 heading into the fourth quarter.

Taylor Johnson added 12 and Mackenzie Emery chipped in with 11 for Bonny Eagle.

KENNEBUNK 48, BIDDEFORD 35: Emily Archibald had 17 points for the Rams (9-6), who used a 13-4 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Tigers (4-11) at Kennebunk.

Alaina Schatzabel chipped in with nine points and Emily Hogue added seven for Kennebunk.

Grace Martin scored 31 points for Biddeford, including three 3-pointers.

MARSHWOOD 55, FALMOUTH 39: Angelina Bisson had 10 points to pace a balance offense for the Hawks (13-3), who opened a 35-11 halftime lead and defeated the Yachtmen (1-14) at South Berwick.

Natalie Herbold tossed in nine points for Marshwood.

Chelsea Gravier scored 18 points to lead Falmouth.

MASSABESIC 62, SANFORD 54: Mckenzy Ouellette had 27 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, as the Mustangs (5-10) pulled away from the Spartans (7-8) at Waterboro.

Sanford trailed 32-21 at halftime, then used a 19-14 advantage in the third quarter and Paige Cote’s scoring to pull within two points early in the fourth.

Cote finished with a game-high 37 points, going 21 of 24 from the line.

NOBLE 41, CHEVERUS 35: Amy Fleming had 13 points, 11 rebounds and two steals as the Knights (9-6) beat the Stags (5-11) at Portland.

Lexi Morrill added nine points and six rebounds for Noble.

Lauren Jordan had 13 points and eight rebounds for Cheverus.

WELLS 44, LAKE REGION 27: Mackenzie Foss scored 12 of her 15 points in the first quarter as the Warriors (10-5) took a 15-6 lead and went on to defeat the Lakers (6-9) at Naples.

Franny Ramsdell added 11 points and Grace Ramsdell had eight for Wells.

Shauna Hancock had 12 points to lead Lake Region, nine in the second quarter.

DEERING 54, THORNTON ACADEMY 35: Delaney Haines scored 18 of her 28 points in the first half as the Rams (2-13) took a 33-16 lead against the Golden Trojans (3-12) at Portland.

Haines also finished with six steals and Victoria Garand contributed 12 points for Deering.

Amanda Bogardus and Katrin Dumont had eight points apiece for Thornton.

YARMOUTH 43, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 30: The Clippers (10-6) took a 25-12 halftime lead and beat the Seagulls (9-6) at Yarmouth.

Calin McGonagle scored 12 points and Margaret McNeil added 11 for Yarmouth.

Shani Plante scored 10 points to lead Old Orchard. Emily Greenlee and Samantha Donnell each had seven.

SCARBOROUGH 44, LEWISTON 26: Julia Freeman scored a game-high 23 points to lead Scarborough (15-1) over the Blue Devils (3-12) at Lewiston.

The Red Storm used an 11-4 run to open a 23-13 halftime lead.

Myah Nicolas scored eight points for Lewiston.

GREELY 74, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 46: Anna DeWolfe hit four 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead the Rangers (16-0) over the Panthers (11-4) at Cumberland.

Greely pulled away in the second quarter with a 28-9 run. Camille Clement finished with 13 points and Katie Fitzpatrick had 10 rebounds.

Serena Mower and Helen Hamblett each scored 14 points for NYA.

GARDINER 61, CONY 45: The Tigers (10-5) took a 31-16 halftime lead and defeated Cony (0-15) at Gardiner.

Aimee Adams had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Gardiner, Bailey Poore added 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Jaycie Stevens had 18 points and four steals.

MAINE CENTRAL INSTITUTE 43, ERSKINE ACADEMY 29: Sydney Farrar scored 19 points and MCI (8-7) used a big third quarter to pull away from Erskine (8-8) at Pittsfield.

Alyssa Savage led Erskine with eight points.

WINTHROP 53, MT. ABRAM 39: Maddie Perkins and Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone each had 11 points to lead the Ramblers (12-2) over Mt Abram (5-10) at Winthrop.

