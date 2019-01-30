LEWISTON — Lewiston’s boys’ hockey team fell behind for the fourth straight game Wednesday night, but like the previous three times it rallied for a win to stay undefeated.

Down by two goals in the first, and still by one with less than six minutes left in regulation, Lewiston scored four goals to put away Greely 6-3 at Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Kurtis Pelletier closed out the game with a natural hat trick after Ryan Pomerleau tied the game 3-3 with 5:36 left.

“We just come around and we work hard,” said Pelletier, whose second and third goals were into empty nets.

“I think the kids feel a sense of urgency when they’re coming from behind, and they play better, and they work harder,” Lewiston Coach Jamie Belleau said. “So that’s good, but I got to do a better job getting them ready the first period because playoff hockey, you dig yourself a hole, you might not be able to get back.”

The Rangers (9-2) took charge over the Blue Devils (13-0) as Jake MacDonald backhanded in the first goal 52 seconds into the game on a counter rush.

Lewiston tied the game less than five minutes later on John Mathon’s goal from Michael Belleau and Joseph Gendron, but Greely scored twice on the power play – Caleb Duff and MacDonald again for a 3-1 lead.

MacDonald’s power-play goal came after Lewiston’s first power play was cut short by a Blue Devils penalty. MacDonald scored at the point off a feed from Andy Moore with eight seconds left on the five-on-four.

“We have some very skilled players, and we work on the power play almost every day,” Greely Coach Barry Mothes said. “We’re confident in it, and it was great to see the poise and the playmaking on the two goals that we got there in the first period. Those were some great goals.”

The Blue Devils got a power-play goal early in the second to cut the deficit to 3-2. Logan Tripp put the puck in with Sam Laroche and Damon Bossie providing the assists.

“Even the second period, we know Lewiston has come back on a lot of teams this year, particularly in the third, but in the second period, obviously we lost that period 1-0, but I still thought we were battling,” Mothes said.

Pomerleau’s tying goal came on his third solid chance against Jared Swisher in the final period. He was able to keep control of the puck between two defenders coming across the blue line, then beat Swisher.

Pelletier put Lewiston ahead with 2:59 left. Pomerleau found him from the right corner, and Pelletier found space above Swisher’s shoulder.

Greely took a penalty 12 seconds later, but was able to get an offensive zone faceoff 40 seconds after that. After a Greely timeout, the Blue Devils won the faceoff and Pelletier scored an empty-net, power-play goal.

“It kind of felt nice, have a little breathing room for us,” Pelletier said.

“The empty-net stuff, it’s tough to give up those goals, but we’re trying to work on those situations,” Mothes said. “And obviously at 4-3, you know, we’re still trying to get one back obviously to tie it. And at 5-3 we’re still trying to get another goal.”

Pelletier finished his hat trick with 45.2 seconds left.

“Because he’s had some success now, I think he’s feeling pretty confident,” Belleau said. “He can taste it a little bit.”

Swisher made 23 saves for Greely, and Jacob Smith stopped 19 shots for Lewiston.

