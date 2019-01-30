LONDON — Director Peter Jackson is making a new documentary using never-before-seen footage of the Beatles in the studio.

The acclaimed “Lord of the Rings” director said Wednesday that the film will be based on roughly 55 hours of footage of the band working on songs in the studio in January 1969.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison, the widows of John Lennon and George Harrison, are cooperating with the project.

The Beatles’ final performance was 50 years ago.

