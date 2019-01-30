BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jayson Tatum scored 20 points, and the Boston Celtics rolled over the Charlotte Hornets 126-94 on Wednesday night despite Kyrie Irving’s absence.

Terry Rozier had 17 points and tied a career high with 10 assists in place of Irving, who missed his second straight game with a left hip strain.

“Hopefully he’ll be available Friday (against the Knicks). If not, Sunday,” Coach Brad Stevens said. Boston improved to 6-2 without Irving this season.

Marcus Morris scored 15 points, Al Horford had 14 and Gordon Hayward 12 for the Celtics, who won for the seventh time in eight games.

Kemba Walker had 21 points to lead Charlotte, well short of the 43 he scored in a 117-112 home win over Boston on Nov. 19.

Malik Monk scored 16 points, Nicolas Batum added 13 and Marvin Williams 10 in Charlotte’s third loss in five games.

Morris knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing with 6:49 left in the third period to put Boston ahead 76-69 and started a 25-6 quarter-ending run.

The Celtics led 98-75 after three and ran the lead up to 35 during the fourth.

NOTES: Tatum will play for Team USA in the Rising Stars game for a second straight season during All-Star weekend in Charlotte. The 20-year-old Celtics forward isn’t as certain where he’ll play after that with the NBA’s trade deadline looming on Feb 7.

“I mean, it’s good to be wanted,” Tatum said about his name popping up in trade rumors surrounding New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, whose agent publicly requested a trade Monday. “I’m not a free agent. I don’t have any control. I can control what I can control. Just go out there and play.”

CELTICS GUARD Jabari Bird, who played 20 games for the Maine Red Claws last season, pleaded not guilty to two additional charges in connection with an alleged act of domestic violence against his girlfriend last September.

Bird was arraigned Wednesday on witness intimidation and threatening to commit a crime charges. He pleaded not guilty in September to charges including assault and battery on a household or family member and remains free on bail.

Prosecutors allege the 24-year-old Bird choked and kicked his girlfriend and prevented her from leaving his apartment. The woman attends an area college.

In court documents released Wednesday, prosecutors say he also threatened to kill the woman. Bird’s lawyer, Brian Kelly, said after the arraignment that “We are hoping to resolve this soon,” without elaborating.

Bird is listed on the Celtics’ roster but hasn’t played this season.

