The Portland Police Department is conducting an online survey to gauge residents’ opinions about crime, police effectiveness and overall safety in the city.

Over 41 questions, the city wants to know how well the police respond to crimes and what residents believe are pressing public safety issues in their neighborhoods.

The anonymous questionnaire takes about five minutes to complete and is being organized and analyzed with the assistance of the University of New England school of social work and professor Dr. Thomas McLaughlin, co-director for the Social Work Center for Research and Evaluation at the university.

Information gathered from the survey will be used to guide decisions about crime reduction and community policing.

“Our mission includes maintaining a safe city by working in partnership with the community,” interim Police Chief Vern Malloch said in a statement. “This survey adds another opportunity for feedback and will help guide us in our future work together. It is easy to access and can be completed in just a few minutes.”

Links to the survey will be available on the city and police department website as well as the police Facebook page.

Take the online survey here.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: