AUBURN — Luke Chessie scored 5:28 into overtime Wednesday night to give Thornton Academy a 2-1 boys’ hockey win over Edward Little at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Chessie scored in the first period to give Thornton (7-4) a 1-0 lead that held up until Wesley Clements and Gunnar Winslow set up Tanner Holbrook for the tying goal in the third period for the Red Eddies (8-5).

Seth Dube stopped 26 shots for the Trojans, and Red Eddies goalie Devon D’Auteuil made 28 saves.

MARSHWOOD/TRAIP/SANFORD/NOBLE 3, KENNEBUNK/WELLS 0: Jarid Tomblin and Henry Honkonen each scored a third-period goal and Ethan Hammond stopped 17 shots as the KnightHawks (5-6) shut out the Rams (1-11) at the Dover Ice Arena in New Hampshire.

Sam Mitchell had a second-period goal on a feed from Cooper Ross.

Jake Cyr had 31 saves for Kennebunk/Wells.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC 12, PORTLAND/DEERING 2: Emma Theriault and Avery Lutrzykowski each scored three goals as the Saints (11-4-1) topped Portland/Deering (4-13) at Auburn.

The Saints scored seven goals in the second period to break a 2-2 tie.

Emma Roy scored a pair of goals for the Saints, who also got goals from Addie Suckow, Bugsy Hammerton, Belle Webster and Gisele Ouellette.

Emily Demers and Caroline Lerch scored for Portland/Deering.

LEWISTON 8, GREELY/GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Leah Landry had a pair of goals and added an assist for the Blue Devils (17-0), who scored two first-period goals and pulled away with five more in the second to cruise past the Rangers (6-11) at the Colisee.

Gemma Landry had a goal and an assist as Lewiston got goals from seven players.

Zahira McLean had 16 saves for Greely/GNG, and Camree St. Hilaire stopped 14 shots for the shutout.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

RANGELEY 53, PINE TREE ACADEMY 10: Olivia Pye scored 14 points to lead the Lakers (14-1) at Rangeley.

Lauren Eastlack added 12 points for Rangeley, Winnie LaRochelle had 10 points and six rebounds, and Brooke Egan chipped in with eight points, five assists and five steals.

Emily Rojas led the Breakers (8-8) with six points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 48, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 16: The visiting Patriots (13-2) grabbed a 19-2 lead in the first quarter in beating the Raiders (3-12).

Jordan Grant scored 18 points for the Patriots (13-2).

Kayrin Johnson led Fryeburg with five points.

BUCKFIELD 41, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 38: Hannah Shields scores 12 points and Kathryn Henderson added 10 as the Bucks (9-7) held off the visiting Guardians (1-13), who got 13 points from Abigail Wirling.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BUCKFIELD 53, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 50: The Bucks (5-12) beat the visiting Guardians (3-12) with an 11-6 advantage in the final quarter.

Noah Wiley led Buckfield (5-12) with 17 points.

Marlon Bernardo led Seacoast with 15 points.

RANGELEY 66, PINE TREE ACADEMY 63: Chris Amisi hit six 3-pointers and scored 41 points, but the Breakers (4-12) fell to the host Lakers (10-5).

Pine Tree Academy was outscored by eight points in the fourth quarter.

Nolan Boone led Rangeley with 15 points.

BRUNSWICK 69, LINCOLN ACADEMY 53: Sam Sharpe scored 20 points to lead the Dragons (8-7) over the Eagles (1-14) at Brunswick.

Finn Mitchell added 17 points for Brunswick, which pulled away with a 37-25 second-half advantage.

Joel Hatch scored 19 points for Lincoln Academy.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 57, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 39: John Martin had 12 of his 17 points in the second quarter as the Patriots (11-4) used a 16-4 run to open up a 29-10 halftime lead over the Raiders (6-9) at Fryeburg.

Tucker Buzzell had eight points to lead Fryeburg Academy.

BOOTHBAY 63, LISBON 47: The Seahawks (11-4) used a 21-11 run to take a 51-40 lead after three quarters, beating the Greyhounds (9-6) at Lisbon.

Benjamin Pearce had 20 points for Boothbay, and Steve Reny had 16 points.

DJ Douglass led Lisbon with 31 points.

