The Maine Principals’ Association’s Football Committee voted unanimously Thursday to recommend an eight-man football class for the 2019 season.

The debut of eight-man football would feature 10 schools divided into two divisions. Schools with enrollment above 350 students would feature Ellsworth, Mt. Ararat, Yarmouth, Gray-New Gloucester and Maranacook. A division of 350 students and lower would have Boothbay, Old Orchard Beach, Sacopee Valley, Telstar and Traip. Each division will have a playoff, with the winner of each meeting for a state championship.

The Football Committee’s recommendation will be considered next by the MPA’s Classification Committee on Feb. 11. Appeals by individual schools will be heard at a later Classification Committee meeting in March. Any changes would have to be approved by the MPA’s general membership in the spring.

The remaining 11-man teams would continue to be divided into four classes based on enrollment, but tweaks to the enrollment cutoffs are causing concern, particularly at the Class A level. The cutoff for Class A drops from 845 students to 780. With this change, defending Class B champion Marshwood moves to Class A, along with Noble, Gorham and Skowhegan.

Marshwood and Skowhegan have less than 800 students. Thornton Academy, the largest school in the state and the defending Class A champion, has 1,476 students.

“We’ll stay wherever they place us but I can tell you I don’t feel (the proposal) is fair for all involved,” said Marshwood Athletic Director Rich Buzzell. “Specifically the difference in enrollment figures of the teams playing in the same classes. From top to bottom in A is a 700-kid difference.

“Talking to Alex (Rotsko) my coach, it’s like asking Orono with 338 kids to play Marshwood, to ask us to play Thornton, or even better yet, to ask Noble or Gorham to play TA.”

Noble and Gorham won five and four games, respectively, last season after struggling to be competitive for years. Noble won 16 games in 11 seasons from 2007-2017. Gorham had one win between 2012-2016.

“Noble and Gorham have made some pretty good strides but now you’re talking about potentially devastating their programs,” Buzzell said.

Class B will include schools with enrollment between 556 and 779 students. This moves defending Class C champ Nokomis and runner-up Fryeburg Academy up to Class B.

Class C will be schools with enrollment between 420 and 555 students. Class D champ Wells moved up to Class C with this change. Class D will feature schools with enrollment below 420 students.

Wells is on a 28-game win streak and won the 2016 Class C title before going undefeated in two Class D seasons. Warriors Coach Tim Roche said he likes the look of the new Class C South, which includes familiar foes York and Cape Elizabeth.

“I feel we can compete where they put us,” Roche said. “I’ve always said in this process, no matter how they do this, there’s going to be some unhappy teams. There’s no way to satisfy all of us but Wells isn’t sitting here saying it’s unhappy. I think that’s a pretty good league for us.”

Each class is divided into North and South regions. The new Class A puts Gorham, Marshwood and Noble in the South, with Skowhegan and former A South team Deering moving into A North. For Deering that could be a benefit. Last season the Rams played Thornton, Scarborough and Bonny Eagle – the three most recent Class A state champions – in the first four weeks of the season.

“From my tunnel vision of taking care of the Rams, I think it’s a very good thing for Deering,” said Melanie Craig, Deering’s athletic director. “I still think there will be a lot of movement to be had.”

Football Committee chair Brendan Scully, the athletic director at Massabesic High School in Waterboro, acknowledged that no plan is perfect, but added the proposal approved Thursday is in the best interest for Maine high school football.

“No matter where we move lines, somebody is in a bad place,” Scully said.

The football committee also passed a rule that would require an 11-man team to move to eight-man football the following season if it fails to fully complete a game or season. Also, 11-man programs will be allowed to move to eight-man by their own choice in 2020.

The decision to add eight-man football emerged from the recognition that many schools were struggling to keep their programs afloat. Participation in football in Maine high schools dropped 16.9 percent from 2008-2017.

Some eight-man teams may have to increase their travel. For instance, Ellsworth would be looking at a two-and-a-half hour ride to Yarmouth in the large school division and over three hours if it played at Traip in Kittery.

Ellsworth Athletic Director Josh Frost said that’s a small sacrifice for a more competitive football experience.

“For us it would be four travel (dates). It’s not like nine for basketball or 10 to 12 for wrestling,” Frost said.

The committee also voted to determine football playoff seeding using Crabtree Points, rather than Heal Points, which were used for the last two seasons. While Heal Points reward wins, Crabtree Points, reward playing stronger opponents.

In the proposal, Greely is listed as being a co-operative partner with Falmouth.

Greely has not made a decision about its football future, said David Shapiro, the school’s athletic director.

“That will come sometime in March after all the chips have settled,” Shapiro said. It is unclear how many Greely students want to play football. Last season the Rangers had 10 seniors on a 22-player roster with only three or four eight-graders playing football.

