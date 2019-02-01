WASHINGTON — The United States on Friday is likely to announce its withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, according to information obtained by Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

The U.S. has informed its NATO allies of its intention, according to the information. The alliance plans to support the decision through a declaration as soon as possible after the announcement is made.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to speak at a news conference in Washington on Friday morning.

There has been no formal indication from the State Department that the topic of the briefing will be the treaty, but State Department officials indicated in comments Thursday that the United States is prepared to stop abiding by the bilateral midrange nuclear arms treaty.

The briefing also comes one day after an attempt to rescue the treaty failed. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Thursday that Russia sees “no progress” on maintaining the more than 30-year-old treaty.

“The U.S. position remains rather tough and ultimatum-like,” Ryabkov said in comments carried by state news agency Tass. Ryabkov spoke after meeting U.S. Undersecretary of State for Arms Control Andrea Thompson in Beijing.

The Trump administration warned in December that it would walk away from the bilateral treaty if Russia did not comply within 60 days, setting Feb. 2 — Saturday — as the deadline.

The U.S. alleges that Russia’s 9M729 ground-launched missiles violate the INF restriction on midrange nuclear forces. It says the missiles’ capabilities are within the banned range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers and wants Russia to destroy them.

Russia has denied the accusations and says scuttling the treaty would jeopardize international stability.

According to Russia, the missiles have a range of 480 kilometers, about 300 miles. The U.S. says their range is at least 2,600 kilometers, or 1,600 miles, meaning they could reach nearly all European capitals.

Talk of a U.S. withdrawal from the treaty has caused great concern in Europe, where the result likely would be a discussion about possible nuclear rearmament. Military leaders say that would be the only way to secure a long-term balance of power and deterrence.

NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said last week there had been “no real progress” following a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council that Ryabkov attended.

Stoltenberg said recently it was still too early to predict how NATO would react to a possible end to the agreement, including whether it would mean the stationing of U.S. nuclear weapons in Europe.

Kay Bailey Hutchison, U.S. ambassador to NATO, said in a video released Thursday on Twitter that Russia consistently refuses to acknowledge its violation and continues to push disinformation regarding its missile.

“All NATO allies agree that Russia’s violation is a material breach of the treaty and that the United States is in compliance with the treaty,” Hutchison said.

While the U.S. has abided by the terms of the treaty, Russia developed a missile that “cuts at the heart” of the treaty.

“For any arms control treaty to be effective, every party must abide by its terms,” she said.

U.S. patience has run thin, Hutchison indicated, noting that diplomatic efforts to bring Russia back into compliance with treaty have lasted five years.

“Russia faces a choice: It can either keep its noncompliant missile system or it can have the INF treaty, but it cannot have both,” she said.

Ryabkov called the situation very alarming.

“There are no signs of readiness to deal with the substantive aspect of this problem, namely to discuss, among other things, proposals for mutual transparency,” Ryabkov said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

