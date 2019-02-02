ROCHESTER, N.H. — Emily Demers topped the 100-point mark for her career, recording three goals and two assists as Portland/Deering ended its girls’ hockey regular season with a 7-2 win Saturday over York/Traip/Marshwood at Rochester Ice Arena.

Caroline Lerch also tallied a hat trick, and Olivia Ives had a goal and two assists for Portland (5-13), which will enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the South. The Bulldogs will play No. 3 Falmouth in the quarterfinals at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at Family Ice Center.

Zoe Jellison and Ashley Carney scored for fifth-ranked York (7-10-1), which will play at Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland in the quarterfinals.

CHEVERUS 2, ST. DOM’S 2: Bugsy Hammerton knocked in a rebound for her second goal of the game with 3.4 seconds left in regulation as St. Dom’s (12-4-2) rallied to tie Cheverus/Kennebunk (15-2-1) at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Abby Lamontagne put the Stags ahead when she got her second goal of the game with 4:31 left.

LEWISTON 7, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Gemma Landry and Leah Landry each recorded a hat trick, and the Blue Devils (18-0) completed their first undefeated and untied regular season with a win over Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (9-9) at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Madison Conley also scored and Sara Robert had three assists for the Devils, who got four goals in the third period to pull away.

Nicolette Coupe scored for Cape in the second period, assisted by Koto Yamada and Sophia Venditti.

EDWARD LITTLE 3, GREELY 2: Isabel Berube’s goal with 47 seconds remaining gave Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (14-3-1) a win over Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (6-12) at Family Ice Center.

Taylor Cailler scored first for Edward Little in the second period, but Camilla Lattanzi answered for Greely. EL regained the lead in the third period on a goal by Caroline Audette scored before Kerry Roberts tied it again with 4:36 left.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

PORTLAND 1, OLD TOWN 0: Jake Luce scored a short-handed goal in the second period and Ben McCallum recorded the shutout as Portland/Deering (6-7) knocked off Old Town/Orono (10-3) at Orono’s Alfond Arena.

YORK 5, MARANACOOK 1: Andrew Bertolini had two goals and an assist to lead the Wildcats (8-5) to a win over Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison (1-10) at Kents Hill.

Dalton McCann added a goal and three assists for York, and Max Pickett and Jake Nelson also scored.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 56, ST. DOMINIC 44: Catherine Reid scored 24 points to lead the Panthers (12-4) past the Saints (9-7) in Auburn.

Katie Larson chipped in with 17 points for NYA, which used a 21-10 advantage in the second quarter to erase a 12-7 deficit.

Hannah Kenney paced St. Dom’s with 22 points.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 43, PINE TREE ACADEMY 25: Deleyni Carr scored 22 points to lead the Bereans (14-3) to a win over the Breakers (8-9) in Freeport.

Jordan Milano and Regency Sandy each scored six points for Pine Tree.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

RANGELEY 66, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 19: Eighth-grader Trevor Dolbier scored 27 points as the Lakers (12-5) defeated the Lions (0-10) in Rangeley.

Christian Patterson scored 13 points for GPCS.

Share

< Previous

Next >