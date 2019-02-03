NEW YORK — Mike Conley scored 25 points, Marc Gasol had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a nine-game road losing streak with a 96-84 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Conley added eight rebounds and seven assists in a strong return to the lineup after missing a game with left knee soreness. Gasol chipped in nine rebounds in what could have been the longtime teammates’ final road game with the Grizzlies.

The team has fallen from playoff contention after a strong start and told the players it will listen to offers for both ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Conley and Gasol both acknowledged it’s been hard not to think about their futures in recent days.

The Grizzlies have one more game before the deadline, at home Tuesday against Minnesota.

Justin Holiday added 19 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 16 in the Grizzlies’ first road victory since Dec. 23 at the Lakers. Memphis had lost three in a row and 17 of its last 19 overall.

Kevin Knox scored 17 points and DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks, who lost their 13th straight overall and 14th in a row at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks started Dennis Smith Jr. and Jordan in their first game in uniform since coming to New York from Dallas along with Wesley Matthews on Thursday in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. Smith made the first basket of the game, but the Knicks shot just 38 percent against one of the league’s best defensive teams.

Smith finished with eight points and six assists.

RAPTORS 121, CLIPPERS 103: Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points, Serge Ibaka had 16 points and 12 rebounds and host Toronto beat Los Angeles for its 10th victory in their last 11 home games.

Ibaka has a career-best six straight double-doubles, Toronto’s longest streak since Chris Bosh had eight in November 2009.

Pascal Siakam and C.J. Miles each had 15 points, and Delon Wright added 14. All-Star guard Kyle Lowry sat out because of a sore back. Lowry also missed six games in December and January because of back pain. Fred VanVleet started in Lowry’s place.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the guard born in nearby Hamilton, had 19 points to lead Los Angeles. Lou Williams had 18. The Clippers have lost three of four.

Before the game, Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers bemoaned the tight turnaround his team faced from a 5 p.m. start Saturday in Detroit, in which the Clippers erased a 25-point deficit to beat the Pistons 111-101.

“This is a ridiculous back-to-back,” Rivers said.

Toronto, improved to 8-0 when playing with at least one day of rest and facing an opponent playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Raptors are 4-0 at home in such games.

