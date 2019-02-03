MONTREAL — Jonathan Drouin scored at 58 seconds of overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Drouin scored seconds after Canadiens goalie Carey Price made back-to-back saves on Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse

Jesperi Kotkaniemi pulled Montreal even with 6:25 left in regulation, roofing the puck over Mikko Koskinen from a tight angle after Max Domi battled for the puck behind the net.

Domi and Shea Weber also scored for the Canadiens, and Price made 21 saves for his fifth straight victory.

Draisaitl scored twice for Edmonton, Connor McDavid added a goal and Koskinen stopped 23 shots. The Oilers have lost five games in a row, allowing 24 goals during the skid.

FLAMES 4, HURRICANES 3: Derek Ryan, Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin scored in their first game back in Carolina, and Calgary won in Coach Bill Peters’ return to Raleigh.

Peters resigned as Carolina’s coach last offseason and took over in Calgary. Shortly after, the Flames acquired Lindholm and Hanifin in a trade, and Ryan signed after three seasons in Carolina.

Garnet Hathaway, a Kennebunkport native, also scored, and David Rittich made 33 saves to help Calgary improve to 9-1-1 in its last 11 games. Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Dougie Hamilton scored for the Hurricanes.

Share

< Previous

Next >